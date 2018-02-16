The Oscars Presenters Have Been Announced & We're So, So Excited

The Academy Awards are only a few weeks away and now we finally have an idea of some of the presenters for the 2018 Oscars who will be gracing the screen at the big show. Best Actress nominee for I, Tonya (and everyone's imaginary BFF) Margot Robbie is among the star-studded roster set to hit the stage, as well as Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight at last year's ceremony. Emma Stone, another big winner from 2017 with Best Actress for La La Land, joins them. And one of the hugest actors of the moment — Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman — will take to the podium, as well.

In addition to those major names, expect past winner Viola Davis, Tom Holland aka Spiderman, Ladybird Best Director nominee Greta Gerwig, two-time Oscar winner Laura Dern, and Jennifer Garner. Kumail Nanjiani, who is nominated for Best Original Screenplay alongside his wife Emily V. Gordon, is another presenter. Daniela Vega, lead of Best Foreign Film nominee A Fantastic Woman, has also been announced. Following her highly-entertaining announcement of the nominees, 2017's breakout star and Girls Trip scene-stealer Tiffany Haddish will also make an appearance.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal. Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening,” producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in statement Friday.

Jimmy Kimmel will be on hand for hosting duty for a second time. Of course, the late night MC couldn't resist bringing up that memorable and meme-able Best Picture snafu from last year, where La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner over Moonlight. Poor Warren Beatty will never live that one down...

"If it happens again, literally everyone who works at ABC should be fired," Kimmel joked at the Television Critic's Association.

Jimmy also remarked on how he'll address unavoidable, yet often-uncomfortable topics like sexual harassment in Hollywood. "It's like getting into a hot tub; You can't really know what the temperature is until you get there. Suffice it to say we'll probably deal with it, unless there's a nuclear weapon heading to Sacramento that night," the comedian added.

He explained to GQ of the tricky gig,

I think there are certain groups of people who think I shouldn't make any jokes about that situation. And there are groups of people who will be mad if I don't make jokes about that situation. So you just kind of have to figure it out. Whatever I do will be criticized by someone.

As far as what to expect regarding the nominations, Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance Shape of Water leads the pack with a whopping 13 nominations. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won Best Drama Motion Picture at the Golden Globes, has seven. Coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird isn't far behind with five nominations. While Greta Gerwig did not receive a nod at the Globes, a snub that had fans shaking their heads, the 34-year-old triple threat did pick up an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. She is one of five women to have ever been recognized in the category. Jordan Peele is also making history — the visionary behind Get Out is the fifth black director to get a Best Director nod.

22-year-old Timothée Chalamet is also a notable standout — the Call Me By Your Name star is the youngest Best Actor nominee since 19-year-old Mickey Rooney's 1944 nod. And it wouldn't be the Oscars without Meryl Streep. The legendary performer broke her own record earning her 21st Oscar nomination, this time for her role in Spielberg's The Post.

The 90th Oscars will be air Sunday, March 4, 2018 on ABC.