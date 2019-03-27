Sometimes, combining two things that normally wouldn't seem to go together can result in creative genius. Case in point: the latest Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock collaboration, which takes America's favorite "ugly" sandals and reimagines them with patent neon uppers. Yep, Birkenstocks have gone ultra, ultra bright, making them the perfect sandal for festival season and beyond. Do you still have some of your spring shopping budget left?

Opening Ceremony has previously collaborated with Birkenstock on two equally as covetable collections. If you love glitter, then you might remember the positively dazzling lineup of shoes that the brands dropped in March of 2018. Birkenstock's classic sandal and clog silhouettes were given the twinkle treatment and were available to purchase in both silver or pink glitter. The shimmer covered the entire upper of each style and proved that sandals once relegated to outdoorsy style definitely had a place in mainstream fashion. Teva's, the classic sport sandals, have also made this transition as of late, having appeared on the runways of everyone from Anna Sui to Chanel. Normcore is continuing to allow once-ignored brands to take the spotlight within popular fashion, and with collections like those by Opening Ceremony and Birkenstock it's easy to see why.

The newest release centers on Birkenstock's classic Zurich sandal, which is an open-toe style featuring a mule upper. Two buckles and pseudo straps make the silhouette feel slightly more stylized, while the cork footbed lined in leather speaks to the classic brand DNA. What really makes the new styles special is, of course, their colors. Available in three electric color ways, there's truly a pick for everyone.

First up is the yellow option, which is the exact shade of the standard Highlighter marker and just might burn your cornea when you look at it. It's beautifully offset by a white sole and white buckles and would be an excellent way to add a shock of brightness to any summer look.

Next is lime green, which doesn't boast quite the same blinding vividness as the yellow style but is still super punchy all the same. I can see myself pairing this with any floral dress featuring green accents for a look that seamlessly combines a natural, feminine print with a modern, futuristic texture.

Last but certainly not least is the watermelon pink option, which is my favorite of the bunch. It looks like literal candy and would look great with any and all denim.

If you love 2000s style or you're simply into freshening up your wardrobe every now and then, these sandals should definitely be added to your shopping list. At $165 per pair, they're certainly not cheap, but thanks to Birkenstock's legacy of offering quality products that will last they're definitely worth every cent. Plus, neon accessories are trending this season (neon purses are about to be the bags du jour), so you'll not only be investing in quality but in your entire spring wardrobe as a whole as well. If you ask me, that's a bright idea.