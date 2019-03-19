The One Reason You Shouldn't Move In Together, Even If You're In Love, Experts Say

Part of being ready to move in with your partner is knowing exactly why you are making that choice, but the other half is getting on the same page about what you want from the arrangement. Starting that kind of serious conversation can feel a bit tricky, but Erica Gordon, millennial dating expert, founder of The Babe Report, and author of Aren't You Glad You Read This?, tells Elite Daily that it can help to spend some time considering what questions your partner may ask, so that you can anticipate them and have your answers figured out in advance. “They might ask you how you would want to split household expenses, whether you'd want them to bring their furniture over or sell it, and what the expectations would be in terms of housework and house rules,” Gordon says.

If during the course of the conversation you both want to move forward but still have concerns, Gordon suggests having a trial period. “One person would simply have to sublet their apartment and move in for a trial period," she says. "If the trial period goes well, the commitment will be easier to make.”

The most important takeaway here is that, while living together can be fun and convenient, you vastly improve your chances of it succeeding by being honest with both yourself and your partner about the “why” of it all. If the answer at its core is not that you really both want to make a life together, it's well worth considering slowing things down until you get to that place. When the time is truly right, you will know it. Trust your gut.