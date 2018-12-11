With 2018 coming to a close, it's only natural that we make our list of goals and intentions for the new year. This is precisely why I'm going to share the one goal you should set in 2019, according to your zodiac sign. IDK about you, but prepping for the new year, in hopes of a positive new beginning, is forever a key ingredient to my New Year's Eve ritual. Although, I'll be honest, setting goals for yourself isn't just for ringing in the new year. On the contrary, challenging yourself to be the best you can be, is always a must.

What did you learn this year? Who and what did you outgrow? There's no denying that 2018 was pretty damn life-changing, to say the least. It all felt like a massive purge, and well, here we are, in between worlds, as we move closer to the darkest of the four seasons. Yes, winter solstice is upon us, and as we prepare ourselves for the upcoming year, it's important to acknowledge the essence of winter. Despite the harsh weather and overall darkness of the winter season, there is always a feeling of hope swirling through the air, along with mother nature's ice-cold exhales.

What are your hopes for 2019? Here's what you should work toward, in the upcoming year, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries: Make Time For Your Emotional Life

Something's gotta give, Aries. You want it all, and that's OK, but you need balance. Your home, family, and emotional life, are just as important, if not more, than your reputation.

Taurus: Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

There's more to life, Taurus. Your immediate environment is what's most familiar, but it's important for you to think in terms of the "bigger picture," and ultimately expand your horizons.

Gemini: Tap Into Your Intuition

You're logical and petty about the details, but it's time you let your intuition be your guide, Gemini. When was the last time you listened to your gut? Well, that's what this year's about.

Cancer: Set Boundaries Within Your Relationships

Your loved ones will look to you for support, and that's OK, but make sure you set boundaries for yourself in the process. Learn to say the word, "no" every once in a while, OK?

Leo: Create A Healthy Routine For Yourself

A lot will be asked of you this year, Leo. Your health and routine will be top of mind in 2018, and it's important that you make time for yourself, and focus on your wellbeing.

Virgo: Start Channeling Your Creativity

It doesn't matter what "group" or "tribe" you belong to, Virgo. You still have your unique light, authenticity, and creative expression to attend to, right? Oh, and make sure you have fun, too.

Libra: Focus On Your Life Mission

You know what you want, but you're afraid to go after it. Why? You're capable of this and so much more. Listen to your heart, but focus on your career and destiny in the world.

Scorpio: Learn Something New

Enough with the negative self talk, Scorpio. Use your mind for something positive, as it will be as sharp as ever this year. Take a new course. Learn something new.

Sagittarius: Forgive And Forget The Past

Stop dwelling on what is no longer, Sagittarius. The new year is a new beginning for you, and it's time you focus on all that you've accomplished thus far, rather than what you lost.

Capricorn: Be Authentic With Yourself And Others

It's easy to get caught up in your career, and all that you're working towards, but it's important that you stay centered, and authentic in your process. Does your identity match your work ethic and vise versa?

Aquarius: Spend Time Alone And Soul Search

You're exhausted, Aquarius. It's interesting because it's not even physical, it's more about your soul than anything else. That said, try and take some time for yourself this year, and recharge your batteries.

Pisces: Make A New Friend

I know how much you love your alone time, but it's time you get out there and start mingling. What are you afraid of, Pisces? You have so many beautiful traits along with a heart of gold. Don't be afraid to explore new territory.