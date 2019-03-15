Are you surprised that BTS is making some kickass waves in the world once more? Because I certainly am not. On March 15, Video Mug and Korea Copyright Commission under the Korea Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced a new national anthem video, and guess who received a very special cameo? Yup, our fave K-Pop group, BTS. And now, the official Korean national anthem video featuring BTS is making its rounds on social media, and the BTS ARMY is going wild for obvious reasons.

In the video, the anthem is played as a montage of iconic South Korean landmarks and moments pan across the screen. And lucky for us, one of those iconic moments is a clip of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook dancing on stage. It might only be a few seconds long, but the fact that they have been included in this video says a lot about how their country feels about the boy band, and the pride they seemingly have to incorporate BTS into their national anthem video.

While fans noticed that Jungkook — the youngest member of the group — did not appear in the original video, a representative for Video Mug addressed fans' concerns, sharing in a statement per VLIVE, "The video of national anthem featured a part of BTS' performance in which Jungkook had been missing. Concerning this, because many viewers made requests for revision, we plan to re-upload the revised version later."

Sure enough, they posted a new version with all seven members featured. The excitement that BTS was included in such an honorable video has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Take a look at the video below and watch BTS crush it at around the 1:07 mark:

Naturally, fans of BTS (who you might lovingly know as the BTS ARMY), are absolutely loving the video, and are taking to Twitter to express their sheer happiness.

Some fans are overwhelmed with pride for BTS:

While others are just beyond ~emotional~ about the whole thing:

I honestly feel all of these tweets on a spiritual level.

This amazing news comes just after the world learned that BTS is preparing for yet another album set to release on April 12 called Map Of The Soul: Persona. It's available for pre-order right now!

The reports of BTS' new album was confirmed in a press release sent to Elite Daily, which stated, "Map Of The Soul: Persona marks the beginning of a new chapter, eight months after the release of Love Yourself: Answer’ – the final in the band's storied Love Yourself series."

If you're wondering how the BTS ARMY is feeling about all of this, I'd say they are probably celebrating in a way that's similar to this:

Let's give it up to the BTS boys for consistently showing everyone time and time again how incredible they all are! It's exactly why they just keep on winning!