Compared to the full moon, a new moon might seem like a piece of cake. After all, it's nowhere near as intense as the emotional volatility of the full moon, and while the full moon represents a climactic moment, a new moon is simply setting the stage. Representing a new beginning, a new moon often feels more hopeful than overwhelming. However, a new moon is also a moment of release, encouraging you to let go of what's no longer serving you and create space for the future. Sometimes this exchange can leave you feeling hollow, and if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst November 2020 new moon, you might be feeling the blues when it takes place on Nov. 15 at 12:07 a.m. EST.

If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius (aka the fire signs), this new moon may feel intense or difficult due to the area of their charts that are being affected. The new moon will fall into astrological houses that deal with emotionally heavy topics. However, that doesn't mean this new moon is guaranteed to be a negative experience. In fact, if a fire sign is willing to embrace the process, it could feel quite beautiful.

This new moon takes place in penetrating, attached, and transformative Scorpio, making this an overwhelming experience no matter how you slice it. Luckily, you are receiving support thanks to the positive aspects this new moon will form with compassionate Neptune, regenerative Pluto, committed Saturn, and adventurous Jupiter. However, Venus — planet of love — will also form a square with Pluto, a planet that can inspire jealousy, insecurity, and extremist thinking. Be honest with your feelings and where they are coming from.

Here's what fire signs are dealing with:

Aries: You're Embracing The Process Of Death And Rebirth

You're such a driven zodiac sign and you never shy away from a challenge, no matter how farfetched it may be. There is no goal too lofty for you to go after, Aries. You know better than anyone what it takes in order to be on top, and on this new moon, you're realizing what you have to sacrifice in order to get to where you want to be. This can mean saying goodbye to something you've long outgrown or embracing the slow transition from what belongs in your past and what is meant for your future.

Leo: Your Focus Is Drifting Toward The Heart And The Home

You may feel especially sensitive on this new moon, Leo. That's because this new moon is revealing the state of your heart. It's showing you whether you're being emotionally nurtured and highlighting the love that is radiating through your world. Have you put your private life on the back-burner to focus on other goals? Have you let your home become cluttered and stale due to neglect? Now's the time to place your attention on the things that matter. However, admitting that something is wrong in the most sensitive part of your life is never easy.

Sagittarius: You're Starting A Spiritual Journey Of Healing

You've been in an introspective state of mind lately, Sagittarius. You've been diving deep into your subconscious and learning the truth that lies within. However, sometimes the truth is hard to reckon with. In fact, your subconscious may be revealing all the wounds that never healed and the painful secrets you've been keeping to yourself. Admitting to yourself what you're holding within is the first step. Allowing yourself to actually feel whatever you've been repressing is the second step. There is no third step, because healing is messy and confusing, so go easy on yourself.