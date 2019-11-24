Of all the phases in the lunar cycle, the new moon is arguably the one people should look forward to most. It grants you a clean slate and encourages you to free yourself from the past, set a new intention, and move forward. However, as exciting as the experience sounds, this lunation isn't always easy. It can confront you to let go of something you don't want to release your grip on, as well as push you to start something you've been avoiding. Either way, the November 2019 new moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — because it touches on some sensitive subjects in their lives.

If your sun or rising sign falls under any of the trio, you may feel emotional, overwhelmed, or pessimistic when this new moon takes place on Nov. 26 at 10:05 a.m. ET. Luckily, those feelings are only temporary.

The new moon in Sagittarius is all about embracing spontaneity and letting go of your need for total control, which, for earth signs, is no walk in the park. The fact that Mars — planet of aggression and conflict — will form an opposition with unpredictable Uranus is definitely not a cherry on top either. There may even be unexpected bouts of rage or competitiveness that disturb the peace during this time.

However, this is also an incredibly strong and motivating new moon that wants to see you thrive. With romantic Venus forming a conjunction with lucky Jupiter, your relationships and finances will receive so much positive reinforcement. You'll also be encouraged to restore faith in your dreams, form a plan for success, and commit for the long haul with brainy Mercury connecting with disciplined Saturn, spiritual Neptune, and the North Node (aka your destiny). Make no mistake, doors will open for you.

Taurus: Don't Be Afraid To Let Go Of What Is No Longer Working

This lunation jumpstarts a cycle of spiritual transformation. However, in order for you to transform, you must let go of the old and let in the new. Change is never easy (especially for you, Taurus), but you know you've outgrown so many things in your life and you're ready for a new beginning. You may be faced with some deep fears on this new moon and it won't be easy to distract yourself from the dark and gritty truth. Your intuition is speaking loud and clear, and you know what needs to change. It's up to you to change it.

Virgo: You May Be A Long Way From Home, So Find Your Way Back

Don't let any preconceived notions of what a family or a home looks like dictate your sacred space. It may be time to extract yourself from a situation that leaves you feeling insecure or emotionally misunderstood. Your heart is tender and it deserves to feel safe enough to let its guard down and be vulnerable. However, a home doesn't just appear out of thin air. A home that's truly warm, loving, and real takes effort and consistent care. Allow yourself to be nurtured the way you know you need to be nurtured.

Capricorn: Look Deep Inside Yourself And Honor What You See

There's a part of you no one will ever know about. It's so personal, you might not even understand this part of yourself completely. But that's the beauty of it, isn't it? You are always getting to the heart of yourself. There are revelations bursting through your consciousness on this lunation, and it may bring up old wounds or remind you of things you'd rather not remember. But these memories are popping up for a reason. You may not have given yourself proper closure just yet, so allow yourself whatever you need to heal.