The Non-Sexual Thing Your Partner Is Attracted To Most, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Oftentimes, the qualities I find sexiest in a potential partner aren't really that "sexy" at all. I'm drawn to things like the way a guy laughs, the spattering of freckles across his nose, his ability to have carry a politically-charged conversation without mansplaining how semi-automatic weapons work. ("Please, tell me more about the differences between AR-47s and AK-15s. I'm dying to hear!") But I've always wondered which of those less sexual (but undoubtedly sexy) qualities guys have found in me. Aren't you a smidge curious to know what your partner is attracted to in you as well?

I had a feeling. So, I turned to the stars (and, all right, the astrology experts) to learn a little more about the qualities our partners are most intrigued by — based on their zodiac signs, of course. I enlisted the help of Judi Vitale, a spiritual alignment counselor at Journeys of Life, and Linda Furiate, astrology expert and personal mentor, to unearth which traits and features that different signs find most appealing in their SOs — from Pisces' appreciation of your openness and big heart to a Sags' need for adventure.

Here's a look at what every sign loves most about their partners — beyond what goes down in the bedroom.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy Aries are endlessly energetic and spontaneous, which makes them a stellar companion for weekend trips and romantic adventures. But, as anyone who's jetted off with an Aries likely knows, they can also be crazy impatient — which is why they find your energy and assertive attitude so intriguing: They need someone who can keep up with them. "Aries want to know their partner is not a pushover and that they have a fighting spirit, so long as Aries is not upstaged," says Furiate. If you're a go-getter with a knack for finishing your makeup in record time, it's no wonder Aries are into you.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy The typical Taurus is fiercely loyal and incredibly trustworthy, but they're also all about a little self-indulgence and pampering every now and again (they probs turned #TreatYoSelf into a thing). Tauruses appreciate the finer things in life, which is why they love and value your gift-giving abilities and sensual touch. If you'll happily spend an afternoon scoping out vintage shops to find an old-school copy of your SO's favorite Beatles' record and love giving your partner a sexy massage at the end of a long week, you're definitely right for a Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy Geminis are many things — simultaneously fun-loving and serious, communicative and contemplative. You never know exactly which side of a Gemini you're going to get, which is why they're into your quick wit, sense of humor and ability to take everything in stride. "Geminis find your wit and cleverness attractive," explains Furiate. If you don't take anything too seriously, and can always find the lighter side of a situation, Geminis will adore you. It doesn't hurt that they're quick-witted and totally able to pick up what you're putting down, too.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy Cancers generally put their family above all else — they're basically The Godfather of the Zodiac world. It's no surprise, then, that the quality they look for and appreciate most in their partners is a fierce loyalty to your own friends and family. Further, Cancers also love when their SOs are down to play house and keep things looking and feeling well put-together. "[They] it attractive when their partner makes the bed and will tidy up for company," explains Furiate. "Cancers love to have people in their home and appreciate it when their partner feels the same about showing off a beautiful home."

Leo (July 23 To August 22) Giphy Leos are ruled by the sun, which explains their capacity for always looking on the sunnier side of life. They're perpetually optimistic, and crazy attracted to your playfulness and creativity. "Leos love to be playful and have fun," says Furiate. "Your laughter confirms that you are in sync with each other." They love that you're always thinking up crazy new activities to try and know how to have fun in any and every situation. You're the kind of couple who's always giggling in the corner, or posting perfectly filtered snapshots of your dates on Instagram (and, OK, your Leo lover's ego probably doesn't hate that your friends are a little jealous as well).

Virgo (August 23 To September 22) Giphy Virgos are pretty reasonable — they're attentive to detail, focused, and definitely don't lack common sense. For these reasons, Virgos like your commitment to caring for yourself, especially when it comes to your health and fitness regime. "Virgos are typically into their own health care rituals and appreciate it when their partners share the same passion," Furiate explains. That said, Virgos are also super modest. So while they appreciate your dedication to wellness, they're probably not into the guy or girl who can't stop snapping selfies at the gym. They like that you take care of you for you, not the social media likes on your ab pics.

Libra (September 23 To October 22) Giphy I like to think of Libras as the hippies of the Zodiac community — they're all about peace, love, and harmony. They also appreciate beauty, be it natural or in the form of an impeccably well-fitted pair of jeans, which is why Libras like your sense of style and outgoing personality. "Libras are pleased when they feel that their partners equally share in their social graces," says Furiate. As mentioned, Libras value harmony: They're people-pleasers, and like for their partners to go-with-the-flow as well.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21) Giphy Much like Geminis, Scorpios are witty, bright, and fun-loving — which is why they also enjoy your intelligence and zest for life. "Scorpio finds your passion for living life attractive," says Furiate. They want a partner who is just as passionate about ~living life to the fullest~, and find it incredibly sexy that you look at the world through a more philosophical and cultured lens.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21) Giphy If you're dating a Sagittarius, you already know that they love to travel. So it certainly shouldn't come as as a shock that Sagittarius is obsessed with your adventurous spirit. "Sagittarius finds your adventurous storytelling attractive," explains Furiate. "Sag likes to know that their partner is as eager to explore new possibilities as they are." If you're constantly checking flight prices and plotting out your next trip, you're perfect for a Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19) Giphy Capricorns' have both high standards and high goals, and they look for partners who share those qualities. If you're a total boss b*tch, Capricorn is probably drooling over your work ethic and professionalism. "[They] believe that one has to earn a good reputation, and by working hard you may prove your worth," Furiate says. So if you're working your booty off at work every day, just know that your Capricorn bae has taken note and admires your ambition.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18) Giphy Aquarius is a super smart sign — they not only love having conversations about how the world works, they also love to get your point-of-view — which is why they love you for your mind. "Aquarius loves to engage in far-reaching conversation on how anything works," Furiate explains. "They love it when their partner totally gets where they are coming from." If you're open, intelligent, and always down for an intellectual convo about the universe, you're just right for an Aquarius.