DC fans have been anxiously awaiting Wonder Woman 1984, as it's just one of the blockbusters delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the action-packed DC sequel was originally slated for a June 5 release in 2020, several release delays followed, and the film is now scheduled for a Friday, Oct. 2 debut. On Saturday, Aug. 22, fans got their best look at the movie yet when the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer featured Kristen Wiig's transformation into Cheetah, Pedro Pascal's shady villain, and some hilarious moments between Diana and Steve.

The film — which features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva (aka Cheetah) — reunites Wonder Woman and Trevor in the '80s as they take on Maxwell Lord. Wiig's character, archaeologist Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, transforms into the Cheetah in the newly released clip and features some digital fur tech that may remind some viewers of Cats.

The trailer begins with a flashback to Diana as a child training in an arena with other Amazons before flashing to the 1980s. There, Maxwell Lord makes an address, promising everyone can have whatever they wish, a speech seen across computer and television screens everywhere. Suspiciously, that leads into Diana and Steve meeting again somehow, even though the last time they saw each other it was 1918 and it seemed to end with Steve dying.

As the trailer continues, Dr. Minerva says she doesn't want to be like anyone else, but rather "an apex predator." Minerva gets her wish, and at the end of the trailer, her transformation into Cheetah is complete... tail and all.

Watch the full trailer below:

The trailer was first revealed via DC's FanDome digital event on Aug. 22, as the director, Patty Jenkins spoke about the upcoming flick in a panel. Jenkins explained postponing the theatrical release for Wonder Woman 1984 was very important to her. "I really think the movie is so great on the big screen... I can't wait for the movie to come out soon."

Fans on Twitter are already getting hype about Wiig's Cheetah:

Others are definitely seeing similarities to Cats, but despite the backlash that musical adaptation got, fans are still optimistic about Wiig's feline villain.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 2.