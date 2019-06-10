The New Teaser For 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Shows Just How Scary Meryl Streep Can Be

The new season of Big Little Lies hinges completely on one specific lie, but the arrival of Meryl Streep's new character threatens to expose everything. In Sunday night's Season 2 premiere, we finally got to meet Streep's new character Mary Louise Wright, and the new teaser for Big Little Lies Season 2 that aired after the season premiere showed that Celeste's mother-in-law is only going to become more menacing as Season 2 continues.

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from the Season 2 premiere episode of Big Little Lies. The first episode in the long-anticipated second season focuses on how the murderous secret of Perry Wright's death has affected the lives of the newly dubbed Monterey Five. True to form, Madeline Mackenzie and Renata Klein are able to push through as if nothing ever happened, immediately refocusing on the dramatic social battlefield of a new school year, and Jane Chapman is also able to breathe easily for once, finally finding her place in Monterey. But Bonnie Carlson and Celeste Wright are not having such an easy time keeping the secret. Bonnie has become silent and reclusive following her role in pushing Perry down the stairs, and Celeste is haunted by nightmares of her dead husband... along with having to deal with his prying mother Mary Louise.

Mary Louise Wright is the big new addition to the series, and it becomes immediately apparent that Perry's mom is in Monterey because she does not believe that her son's death was accidental. She even boldly confronts Madeline about it pretty much right off the bat, and the teaser trailer for upcoming episodes shows that Mary Louise is just getting started. In the teaser, Mary Louise confronts Celeste over her intention to divorce Perry on the night of his death, and a distressed Renata worries that Mary Louise has been watching them. Check out the trailer below:

The new clips reveal that Mary Louise is not the only threat to the Monterey Five. It looks like the group may fall apart due to in-fighting and betrayal as the five women turn on one another. We see Bonnie longing to come clean about the murder, Jane considering telling her son the truth, and Madeline snapping at Celeste over people talking about her behind her back. But in the end, Madeline is able to rally everyone back together, reminding everyone that the only way they will survive is by sticking together.

It is anyone's guess what might happen over the course of the next six episodes of Big Little Lies Season 2. Unlike the first season, this new iteration is not based on Liane Moriarty's novel, although most fans believe that Bonnie's backstory (which was a part of Moriarty's book but not really explored in Season 1) will be a large part of this season. Bonnie's parents will be showing up in Season 2, which seems to confirm that Zoë Kravitz's character will have an even larger role in this season than last time around.

Big Little Lies Season 2 airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.