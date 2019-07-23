The New 'Bachelor In Paradise' Promo Teases An LGBTQ Relationship Fans Are Pumped About

Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette may be one of "the most dramatic seasons yet," but fans are already looking ahead to the upcoming drama of Bachelor in Paradise. And with a new promo released during the July 22 Men Tell All episode, Bachelor Nation got another reason to get excited for the tropical spinoff: The new Bachelor in Paradise promo teases an LGBTQ relationship, along with a ton of other must-see moments from the upcoming season.

With all the hype surrounding Luke taking the hot seat to face Chris Harrison and his former Bachelorette co-stars, fans already knew Men Tell All was going to be packed with juicy Bachelor Nation tidbits. But for many, the Bachelor in Paradise preview shown during the episode exceeded expectations.

The promo, which clocks in at nearly 3 minutes, opens as many Bachelor in Paradise promos do, with swimsuit-clad bodies, steamy hookups, and general merriment. There are quips about Dean Unglert's mustache sweeping Caelynn Miller-Keyes (his now-girlfriend, reportedly) off her feet. There is speculation of Blake Horstmann being in not a love triangle, but a love decagon. But the one detail from the promo that stopped fans in their tracks was the revelation that Demi Burnett, the outspoken cast member from Colton's season of The Bachelor, falls in love with a woman.

Immediately after the new promo aired, Demi took to Twitter to address the promo herself, writing: "Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen #BachelorInParadise."

Many of Demi's Bachelor in Paradise castmates were quick to share their support on social media.

In the promo, Demi says directly to the camera, "I don't care who sees this," and then the camera cuts to Demi getting into bed with someone. But it appears a lot more serious than your run-of-the-mill BIP hookup. The promo also shows Demi getting real about her feelings:

I know that I love this girl. I'm so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.

There's no official word yet on who Demi is talking about in the clip. However, later on in the preview, a woman's voice that sounds a lot like Demi's says, "I smell an engagement, and it feels amazing."

Of course, relationships are rarely simple in Bachelor Nation. Later on in the promo, cast member Derek Peth tells the camera that he and Demi had a "fun time in the hot tub." There's no indication of when in the season this takes place, so fans are left to imagine whether this hookup could throw a wrench in Demi's relationship with her mystery woman.

Regardless of how the season ends for Demi, this is a big step for the Bachelor franchise. In 2017, Jaimi King, who appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, became the first openly LGBTQ contestant on Paradise. Many fans feel the franchise has been lacking in diversity and inclusion in this respect, and are thrilled that Demi will not only add to this, but that she is living her truth.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5, on ABC.

