The Most Expensive Month To Fly In 2018 Will Put A Huge Damper On Your Holiday Plans

The new year has been in full force for four days now, and while you do have a while before you have to think about marathon Christmas shopping and wrapping presents again, there is one thing that you should set a reminder for in your calendar: holiday flights. If you've just returned home from a holiday trip, then you know what I'm talking about when it comes to the hectic nature of traveling during the end of the year (hello, long security lines). Even more than that, the flights can often be accompanied by hefty price-tags. To make sure that you keep the most cash in your pocket the next time you fly, keep in mind what the most expensive month to fly in 2018 is.

The good news is that the most expensive month to fly this year won't come around until the end of 2018, but the bad news is that you'll likely need to travel somewhere during that month. According to KAYAK, December is the most expensive time of year to fly for both domestic and international flights. It makes sense, right? Many people jet off to spend time with faraway friends and families for the holidays, and taking to the sky is a quick way to get the holiday celebrations started.

While it's not the best news, it is good to know about the December price surge, and you have KAYAK's 2018 Travel Hacker Guide thank for this helpful pricing info when it comes to 2018 holiday travel.

So, even though the 2018 holiday season is a ways off, it's helpful to know now that December will cost you more than you'd like to spend when it comes to buying a plane ticket. Since there's often no way around traveling in December, you can keep track of the best days to buy cheap holiday flights to make sure you're taking advantage of the best deals (and keeping your holiday spirits up).

Spilling the beans about expensive December flights isn't the only information that you'll find on the KAYAK's 2018 Travel Hacker Guide, though. If you made a new year's resolution to travel more, but don't know where to begin, the Travel Hacker Guide will be your new best friend. It has information on trending destinations and the most popular cities people are heading to, so you can book knowing that wherever you're going has been well-received by many travelers before you.

Along with specific destination possibilities, you'll also get great info regarding airfare and hotel rates and iconic landmarks you must check out in the respective destinations. The current city holding the honor of number-one most-popular destination is Las Vegas, Nevada. If you take KAYAK up on the suggestion, you'll also want to hit up their suggestion of the Stratosphere Tower to get the full Vegas experience.

Traveling on a budget? KAYAK is here for you with some budget-friendly destinations (since you're now saving up for December). There are domestic and international deals to be had. Currently, their number-one "wallet-friendly" location is Guadalajara, Mexico. While you're on your money-saving trip, you'll definitely want to check out Agua Azul Park to really bring the FOMO on Instagram.

Finally, if you're succumbing to the freezing cold temps brought on by the bomb cyclone, you might be dreaming of sun and sand. Check out the beach destinations on KAYAK's 2018 Travel Hacker Guide, and you'll find the perfect seaside reprieve from the snow and ice. If you needed even more incentive, the current number-one spot is Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Did you just run and grab your passport? Yeah, me too...

Now that you're set with all of the 2018 travel suggestions you'll ever need, you can book the island vacation necessary to thaw you from your current tundra. You'll get wifi in Jamaica to keep on an eye cheap flights for next holiday season, right?

