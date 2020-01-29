The Most Astrologically Compatible Jonas Couple May Surprise You

Often when a new love song comes out, there's speculation who the artist wrote the lyrics about. But when it comes to the Jonas’ Brother’s latest hits, there's no question that they're singing about their amazing wives. Sophie, Priyanka, and Danielle even accompanied Joe, Nick, and Kevin (respectively) in their “Sucker” video, and again for “What A Man Gotta Do.” And honestly, they really raised the bar for couple's goals. Not that it's a competition, but you can't help but wonder which of them are the most astrologically compatible Jonas couple. To be clear, they all appear to have found the person they're meant to be with, but it's still fun to see what the stars (as in ones in the sky) have to say on the subject.

The answer is actually kind of surprising. For the most part, the stars are on the side of the couples, but there's one astronomical outlier. However, it's important to remember that while the zodiac can offer some interesting insights and guidance, it's not a predetermined destiny. Any zodiac pairing can create a happy and healthy relationship, regardless of compatibility. Besides, the love between all three of the Jonas couples is super obvious. That being said, here's the astrological compatibility of the Jonas couples in ascending order of how close a fit the stars say they are.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One look at the blissfully happy Joe and Sophie and it's clear how in love they are. So, it might come as a shock that their zodiac signs are, well, not very compatible. Turner was born on Feb. 21, 1996, under the sign of Pisces, and Jonas was born Aug.15, 1989, making him a Leo. Despite being two of the most loving and optimistic signs in the zodiac, they don’t really click. There's often an initial attraction, as Leo is charming and larger-than-life and Pisces is drawn to their charisma. However, the trouble begins when their needs are in direct opposition. It mostly comes down to both signs wanting to be the star of the relationship. Leo wants to be adored and Pisces needs to be swept off their feet. It creates a stalemate that easily turns into resentment and the dissolution of the relationship. Don’t panic Joe and Sophie stans; that doesn’t mean this Leo and Pisces couple aren’t made for one another, since they’ve clearly figured their dynamic out. If anything, these two are proof that while astrological compatibility is not infallible.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

If Nick and Priyanka seem like a golden couple, that’s because they are. Chopra’s birthday Jul. 18, 1982, which makes her a Cancer and Jonas, a Virgo, was born Sept. 16, 1992 — and these two signs make for a beautiful and intimate connection. Grounded Virgo is about as steady and reliable a partner as Cancer could hope for, which is absolutely essential for this wary water sign to open up their hearts. Their sexual compatibility is intense and there's no shortage of passion here. Their one potential stumbling block will come down to whether or not Virgo can keep their overly critical side in check. Even though they mean their, ahem, advice to be constructive criticism, sensitive Cancer doesn't always interpret it that way and can become increasingly defensive and angry if they feel as though they're under attack. But if they can avoid that pitfall, their differences really can strengthen their connection. Cancer can help Virgo get in touch with their more emotional side, and reasonable Virgo can help guide Cancer through difficult situations, which builds trust and creates an unbreakable bond. Yep, the stars are definitely on this couple’s side.

Kevin Jonas & Danielle Jonas

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

If you want to see what soulmates look like, look no further than the astrological compatibility of Kevin and Danielle, because their connection is cosmic. Kevin was born Nov. 5, 1987, under the sign of Scorpio, and Danielle's birthday is Sept. 18, 1986, making her a Virgo. In Virgo, Scorpio senses that they've found the kind of loyal and trustworthy partner they've always dreamed of and worried didn’t exist. The kind of partner that they can show their most private and truest side to; the one that is full of emotion, sweetness, and loyalty. In return, they offer Virgo the kind of excitement and passion they crave beyond their wildest dreams. In fact, it might take a little time for these two signs to get a relationship off the ground because it feels almost too good to be true. Once they do truly believe they can trust one another, there's no stopping their love connection.

Ultimately, it turns out that, according to the stars, Kevin and Danielle are the most astrologically compatible couple of the three. But it’s also pretty obvious that the connections are strong with all three pairs, so I wouldn’t worry about any of these couples. The planets have clearly aligned for all three of them in all the most important ways. In other words, you’d be “sucker” to bet against any of them.