The Jonas Brothers are the gifts that keeps on giving. After teasing fans for a few days with photos of Joe, Nick, and Kevin recreating classic romance movie scenes with their wives on Instagram, the Jonas Brothers' new single and it's accompanying visual is finally here. Trust me when I say, "It does not disappoint," because the Jonas Brothers' "What A Man Gotta Do" video pays homage to the most classic romance movies ever.

The upbeat song is a certified BOP, and it's all about having major feelings for someone you want to spend your life with, and the music video represents that perfectly by starring the J-Sisters.

The video comes a day after the Jonas Brothers hinted the video would be based off of scenes off classic rom-coms, where the guys have to work hella hard to win over the love of their lives.

On Jan. 16, Joe Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, posted a promo poster for the single with herself and Joe dressed as Danny Zuko and Sandy from Grease's high school dance scene. It features the lyrics, "What a man gotta do, to be locked down by you," on it.

Nick Jonas's wife, Priyanka Chopra, also posted a promo photo for the track, which is inspired by the movie Risky Business.

Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas' promo poster was inspired by the 1989 classic Say Anything.

On Jan. 13 after Kevin, Joe, and Nick teased fans with the cover art for the new track on Instagram and Twitter. The photo featured the trio in coordinated suits, standing in very cool and candid poses. In the snap, Kevin was fixing his cuff link, Joe was yawning, and Nick was giving the camera his best bad boy smize while leaning back against a mirror. Honestly, this photo is almost as good as the video.

Then, on Jan. 17, the guys finally dropped their "What A Man Gotta Do" music video and, as expected, it's all sorts of fun. The couples do recreate the three classic romance movies, but they add their own personal twists to them. After successfully wooing over their partners, Nick and Kevin take their dates to the school dance, where Joe and Turner also are, and the video ends with the couples dancing the night away.

You can watch it below.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

As usual, the Jonas Brothers gave fans yet another hit single and music video, and the addition of their wives just makes this whole release even better.