The rush of a summer fling can be electrifying. Whether you've been flirting for a while or your summer lovin' came as a total surprise — the sunny season is the perfect time to feel sparks with a new cutie. Though every minute you spend with a summer boo may feel like a rom-com moment, it can be fun to make some days extra special. And if you're looking for a memory you should make with your summer fling, knowing how their zodiac sign can impact their dating preferences can help you nail the perfect summer date.

Of course, no matter your sign, summer is a wonderful time to try new and exciting things with the people you date. From free outdoor concerts to long walks in public gardens and spontaneous local road trips — romantic memories with a summer fling don't have the break the bank. This season is the time for tan lines and cookouts, and with so much to do outside, summer is a great time to make some amazing memories.

And if you're looking for the perfect warm weather date that your summer fling will love, here are 12 summer date ideas based on your boo's zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Visit A Theme Park For a summer memory that will stand the test of time, take your Aries fling to a theme park. Challenge them to some healthy competition at the arcade or carnival-style games and get your blood rushing on the biggest rollercoaster.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Go Antiquing Taurus likes the finer things in life. For a summer memory, take them looking for vintage goods and beautiful antiques. From jewelry to furniture, Taurus wants to hand pick everything they surround themselves with — including their summer flings.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): See Some Theater In The Park Geminis are natural performers. With so many facets to their personality, these twins love theater and live shows. Summer is the perfect time to lay on a blanket and watch Shakespeare in the park or attend a big outdoor concert.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Midnight Swim Moon plus water equals one happy Cancer. Under the stars, take your Cancer fling out for a midnight swim in a pool or beach. They'll love the intimacy and privacy of a swimming date for two.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Hit A Rooftop Bar (& Take Lots Of Selfies) Lively Leo loves to explore new things. When it comes to summer time, they're the first to know about the hottest spots in town. Take your Leo to a hopping rooftop bar, where they can see the view of the city and take some amazing selfies.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Take A Hike Virgo is the sign of health. For a summer date they'll never forget, take them on a big hike. Pack extra snacks and plan a little picnic for when you get to the top. They'll be totally touched by your ability to think ahead. GIC/Stocksy

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Host A Fancy Dinner Party Libra has a ton a friends and they love to host. With a great eye for decoration and a penchant for making others feel good, hosting a big dinner party with your Libra fling will be the highlight of their summer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Venture To A Ropes Course Scorpio likes to know they can totally trust you. With an intense energy and an all-or-nothing perspective, taking your Scorpio to a ropes course will be a great way to show them that you will catch them if they fall.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Spontaneous Road Trip Sag lives for adventure. For their perfect summer fling memory, pack your bags and hit the road for a spontaneous road trip. They'll admire your ability to go with the flow and will totally love learning more about you along the way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Go Camping Capricorn loves to ball on a budget. A romantic camping trip can be a totally private and cost-effective way to spend a romantic summer night with your Capricorn fling. Just make sure they're back well before work!

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Take A Romantic Walk In A Public Garden Aquarius loves to talk about the big picture. Taking them to a public garden means they will be inspired by the dozens of plants, and will enjoy strolling through nature as they philosophize about the world around them.