Selenators are so here for an emotional bop, and that's exactly what Selena Gomez blessed them with on April 9. When Sel dropped the deluxe version of Rare, it included three flawless new songs. One of those songs "She," contained some über-honest lyrics about self-growth. The meaning of Selena Gomez's "She" hits close to home for so many people.

Gomez really did some deep digging when creating "She," and the lyrics are some of her most vulnerable yet. In one verse, she seems to be talking to her past self and telling her she'll eventually figure out who she is, singing:

I know you'll get the chance, to find who you are / I know you'll have the choice, before it gets too dark / I know you'll get the chance to find who you are / I know you'll have the choice

Gomez used the song to reflect on what it was like growing up in the spotlight, too. One of the emotion-packed verses goes,

She was too young to be the Hollywood type / Too pure to understand the lows and the highs / She didn't know if she was gonna survive / It all got so much better with time

Equally as emotional were her fans' reactions. Gomez truly had fans in their feels over the introspective song.

"'She' is my favorite song of #RareDeluxe the way she talks about how hard it is to be in the industry, all the mistakes and pressure on her. SELENA GÓMEZ IS ART," one fan raved.

"SHE is such a great and powerful song. It’s so personal wow," another wrote.

You can listen to the emotional track for yourself below.

One fan even went as far to say Sel's new songs are a "masterpiece," but insisted "She" was the standout. "Ya'll go and listen to them, Souvenir and Boyfriend is a masterpiece. And 'She' is the queen of all," they wrote.

The deluxe version of Rare also included "Boyfriend" and "Souvenir," and fans have been hard at work trying to decipher all the lyrics. But there's no doubt "She" is an ode to Gomez herself, and her journey of self-growth.