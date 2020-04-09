It's only been three months since Selena Gomez dropped her third solo album, Rare, in January 2020 – but that doesn't mean the wait for the extended version of the record has been easy. Rare (Deluxe) finally dropped on April 9 featuring three brand new bops called "Boyfriend," "She," and "Souvenir." Out of the three, fans were specifically all up in their feels about "Boyfriend" before even pressing play. The title seemingly calls back to Gomez's infamous ex Justin Bieber's 2012 track of the same name. But reading Selena Gomez's "Boyfriend" lyrics, it's clear the song isn't exactly a message to Bieber, but more of an anthem for anyone who's feeling unlucky in love.

In "Boyfriend," Gomez sings about wanting a partner, but constantly striking out with the guys she dates. Although she doesn't namedrop any of her famous exes like Bieber or The Weeknd explicitly, she sings that she keeps "finding the wrong ones" and keeps getting "cut again and again" whenever she lets her walls down, so it's pretty clear how she feels about her exes overall.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the end, Gomez made one thing abundantly clear: "There's a difference between a want and a need." In other words, she does want a boyfriend, but she's doing fine all on her own. And honestly, that's probably the most relatable message about looking for love there is.

Check out all the lyrics to "Boyfriend":

CHORUS

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

I want a boyfriend

VERSE 1

I been up all night

Pretty restlessly

Think I might know why (Uh)

I've been doing just fine

But baby, that don't mean

That I'm feeling anti you and me

PRE-CHORUS

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (yeah)

CHORUS

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

VERSE 2

I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something

But that won't get the job done (Uh-uh)

'Cause every time I try

Every time they lie (Uh-huh)

I get a little anti you and me

PRE-CHORUS

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (ooh)

CHORUS

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

I want a boyfriend

OUTRO

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

I want a

You can listen to "Boyfriend" below: