I just love when celebs get new ink, don't you? I mean, is it me, or does it seem like most stars like to get tatted up whenever and wherever they can? Not gonna lie, checking out all the cool new designs is one of my fave activities, as is trying to figure out what all the mysterious words and pictures mean. It's like trying to solve a little puzzle, you know? Case in point: One of the Jonas Brothers just got some fresh ink. The meaning of Joe Jonas' tattoo could be about his fiancée, Sophie Turner, according to his fans, and I am seriously loving this new development!

The DNCE singer took to social media on March 11 to show off his new forearm creation. It's a picture of an elegant-looking woman looking down over her bent knee, and it's located right below the rope tattoo — two ropes = two parents, four ends = four brothers — that he got in honor of his family back in 2012.

"BOOOM," he wrote in the caption on both Twitter and Instagram. "#curtmontgomerytattoo does it again." As soon as fans saw the tattoo, many of them started speculating that the artwork was done in honor of Turner, and her infamous role playing heroine Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

"Is this Sophie?" one fan wanted to know.

"Omg that's Sophie, isn't it?" added another. "Awww."

"There’s a scene where Sansa is exactly like in Joe’s tattoo so yes, it’s Sophie/Sansa Stark," another one tweeted.

"It's about Sophie," added a fourth. "Joe has two tattoos about Sophie now: the S and the girl."

A few other fans commented as well:

I'm totally digging this theory if it's true! Of course, others on Twitter weren't so sure if it was Turner, and thought maybe it was one of Jonas' exes.

Hmm. The plot thickens! I definitely don't think Jonas would get a tat of Blanda or Camilla at this point, but I do, however totally ship that it could be Gigi Hadid...

LOLOL Jokes!

Jonas, of course, has yet to reveal what the real meaning is behind the tattoo. And he's always been super secretive about his relationship with Turner, so maybe he never will. But I really hope it does have something to do with Turner because that would just be so, so sweet! That red angle up there on the top right is really throwing me off, though, you know?

Meanwhile, the pair has been engaged since October, when Jonas proposed to Turner after dating for around a year. Just like her fiancé, Turner likes to keep the relationship on the DL, but she did open up in an interview with InStyle in August 2017 about what it's like to date a former Jo-Bro.

"I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world," she explained. "You realize that you're not going to see each other all the time. And you don't feel like a jerk when you're like, 'My publicist says I can't do this.'"

Totally stealing that the next time I need to get out of something.

Anyway, maybe Hailee Steinfeld can shed some light on the whole tattoo situation. She did, after all, have a hand in setting the couple up. Or at least she was the person Turner turned to in order to get the scoop on the "Cake By The Ocean" singer. "Oh yeah. I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, ‘So tell me about Joe,’" Steinfeld explained on Nova 96.9's Smallzy Surgery show. "I was like ‘Go for it!’"

Celebrities, they really are just like us, you guys! I love this story because I'm always here for a good set-up, and Steinfeld seems like the perfect go-to for something like this. And now that the couple is engaged, she may have a legit business on her hands.

Wait a sec... could the tattoo actually be Steinfeld? It does kind of look like her. Maybe it's Jonas' way of thanking her for doing him a solid! I'm good either way. But just lemme know what those two red lines are for, OK?