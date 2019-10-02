If you're anything like me, then Mean Girls lived inside your DVD player for the majority of high school. Aside from a hysterically entertaining plot, this star-studded chick flick is unusually realistic, too. With that being said, I'm going to reveal the Mean Girls character you are, based on your zodiac sign, because chances are it will resonate with you (and maybe your high school clique, too).

Truth is, it doesn't matter whether you were originally home-schooled or sitting high and mighty at the top of your sophomore class pyramid, personally victimizing your classmates. Being part of a social group in high school stems from a desire to belong, which in most cases, happens to the best of us. Luckily, Cancer-Scorpio celebrity duo Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams agreed to partake in this cinematic and comical masterpiece — which I dare say changed "Girl World" forever — because I'm sure everyone could identify with at least some parts of Cady or Regina's personality. Maybe even both.

Anyway, here's a closer look at your Mean Girls character alter ego, according to your zodiac sign. I'll try my best to not throw anyone under the bus.

Aries: You're Regina George

You're the leader of the pack, Aries. There's nothing you love more than a good challenge, and it's because you'll stop at nothing to be the best. Impulsive and hot-headed, your impromptu decisions can get you in trouble if you're not careful enough.

Taurus: You're Aaron Samuels

You like taking your sweet time, Taurus. Passive yet incredibly direct when communicating, you make sure to keep your word. It also doesn't help that you're incredibly good looking — even without your hair pushed back — thanks to your ruling planet, Venus, of course.

Gemini: You're Damian

You're basically everyone's fave gossip columnist, Gemini. Curious and full of mischief, you always emanate a vibe that's hard to read. It's almost as though you've just stolen a cookie from the cookie jar. You're friendly, versatile, and you have no issue calling someone's bluff.

Cancer: You're Cady Heron

You're a homebody, Cancer. Although, despite your introverted ways, you're also highly unpredictable. A true chameleon soul, you have no trouble shape-shifting your way toward the finish line. As long as you don't lose sight of other people's emotions along the way, you'll be golden.

Leo: You're Gretchen Wieners

Your temper tends to get the best of you, Leo. Then again, it's not your fault you're so popular. Your hair is full of secrets, so you could very well crack if someone catches you off guard.

Virgo: You're Betsy Heron

You like things to go as planned, Virgo. So much so, you'll even make it a point to do regular check-ins with your loved ones, even if they don't necessarily reciprocate. You have sacred mementos — the Ndebele tribe's fertility vase, perhaps? — that mean everything to you, and you'll stop at nothing if someone disregards them.

Libra: You're Kevin Gnapoor

You've got swag, Libra. Although, aside from your killer looks and exotic charm, you've also got a sparkling mind. Granted, you're a bit on the indecisive side, so you better decide who you're taking to the spring fling before you break someone's heart.

Scorpio: You're Janis Ian

Revenge is your middle name, Scorpio. You don't forgive easily and you sure as heck don't forget either. Despite your intimidatingly mysterious demeanor, you're a deeply emotional being and your circle of trust means everything to you.

Sagittarius: You're Mrs. George

You're such a party animal, Sagittarius. I bet you're well aware that happy hour's from 4 to 6. Thanks to your expansive ruling planet, Jupiter, you're no stranger to over-indulging. Don't forget, there's a time and place for everything.

Capricorn: You're Ms. Norbury

You're a workaholic, Capricorn. That's probably why you call yourself a pusher; you push people to be their best because you won't settle for anything less than 100 percent. You have a tough exterior, but you're also incredibly nurturing in your own way.

Aquarius: You're Karen Smith

You march to the beat of your own drum, Aquarius. (Though, I sincerely hope you know the difference between your first and second cousins.) You're not afraid to play the "I'm sick" card when you want to get out of a sticky situation, plus you're a secret rebel. Is there a chance you have ESPN or something, too?

Pisces: You're The Girl With A Lot Of Feelings

Admit it, Pisces — you don't even go here! I'm kidding, but given that you have absolutely no boundaries, it isn't hard for you to get caught in the web of unnecessary drama. Either way, thank you for being so genuine.