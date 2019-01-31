'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Is Officially Happening, So Get Ready For More Singing Celebs

Still racking your brain to try to figure out which celebrity is hiding under that Lion costume, or do you think you already have everyone on The Masked Singer figured out? Well, get ready for a whole new batch of singing celebrities to put on ridiculously ornate animal costumes, because The Masked Singer Season 2 is officially happening. The second season renewal comes halfway through the show's debut season.

The Masked Singer debuted on Fox just one day into 2019, and it has already established itself as one of the biggest hit shows of the year. The singing competition show's premiere episode was Fox's most-watched unscripted debut in 11 years, and in a press release announcing the Season 2 pickup, Fox also said it was the highest-rated unscripted debut among all networks in over 7 years.

Fox’s reality programming president Rob Wade promised an even weirder second season of The Masked Singer in a statement:

The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season. I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season 2 being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.

Fox has found immense success with singing competition shows in the past — this is the network that launched American Idol after all — but The Masked Singer puts a guessing-game spin on the usual format, and adds a Hollywood twist as well. Adapted from the hit South Korean reality show King of Mask Singer, The Masked Singer pits 12 celebrities against one another in an elimination-style singing competition series. The twist is that all of the celebrities conceal their identity under elaborate costumes, leaving the viewers and the show's panel of judges (Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke) to try to guess who might be performing.

So far, five celebrities have been unmasked on the first season of The Masked Singer, when it was revealed that the competitors were actually (spoiler alert if you are not caught up) Antonio Brown, Tommy Chong, Terry Bradshaw, Margaret Cho, and Tori Spelling.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

As for the remaining seven singers, most fans actually already have a pretty good idea about who is still left under the masks. The clear frontrunners in the competition right now are the Bee, the Lion, the Rabbit, and the Raven. The best guesses right now are that the Bee is likely soul icon Gladys Knight, the Lion may be Rumer Willis (even though she denies it), the Rabbit is either Joey Fatone or JC Chasez, and the Raven is probably Ricki Lake.

There is no indication of when Season 2 of The Masked Singer may premiere on Fox, but the since the show requires a lot of commitment and deals with celebrity participants, fans might have to wait another year for our next batch of masked singers. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.