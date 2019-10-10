Avengers: Endgame was filled with easter eggs and fan service. It sometimes felt less like a movie and more than everything every fan had ever wanted to see miraculously assembled in narrative order. The biggest cheer of the evening came during the final battle against Thanos when every female superhero from a decade of films teamed up into a massive supergroup. It was an inspiring moment for female fans in the audience. It also inspired the actresses as well. According to Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, the Marvel women want an all-female movie, and they've told Kevin Feige as much.

Kevin Feige is the controlling force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When he was off of Spider-Man's next sequel, that was a sign Spider-Man was out of the MCU. When Sony announced Feige had signed on to work on the film after all, it was a signal the webslinger was back in.

In short, if an all-women team-up movie is going to happen, the road to it goes directly thought him. Knowing this, the Marvel actresses got together and told him they wanted to do a crossover film, one that didn't include the guys.

Speaking to Variety, Larson was asked if there had been serious discussions about a female team-up movie. Larson hedged, turning the question back on the interviewer: "Well, what do you mean truly discussed?”

I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin, and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about, and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.

This isn't the first time an all-female team up has been floated. After the success of Black Panther, the same discussion came up. The presence of strong women in that movie, including Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Okoye (Danai Gurira), gave rise to the rumor there should be a Black Panther spinoff, one that starred those three as the central superheroes.

If there is a plan to make such a film, it won't be for a couple of years yet. Feige has revealed the slate of upcoming movies and Disney+ series that comprise the MCU's Phase 4 into the beginning of 2022. The MCU hasn't announced an Avengers capstone film marking the end of the phase so far, but there's no all-female team-up either.

Larson said the experience of filming just one scene together was a powerful feeling.

It was an opportunity for us to share and hang out. And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren’t working together. It’s kind of been this new breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there’s more female ensemble films, which has allowed us the opportunity to really communicate with one another.

If doing just one scene together was that good, imagine an entire movie? Fans can only hope.