The second season of The Mandalorian is almost here, and even if you're not tuning in, you're probably still here for all the Baby Yoda merch. Well, get ready to bring your love of the cutest character to your morning cup of tea with the The Mandalorian tea collection by The Republic of Tea. It features three flavors, including a green tea inspired by The Child, so if you're ready to sip with Baby Yoda looking right back at you, check out where to grab the new collection.

The Republic of Tea launched The Mandalorian Tea Collection in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm on Monday, Oct. 26. It's of course inspired by the second season of The Mandalorian, which debuts on Friday, Oct. 30 on Disney+. If you're maxed out on plush Baby Yodas and Baby Yoda beanies, The Child Green Tea is the perfect next move.

Mandalorian stans will love all three tea blends in the collection inspired by three standout characters from the show: The Child, Cara Dune, and The Mandalorian. Each collectable tin features an illustration of its namesake and a special blend of tea, so once you sip all the good stuff you can still keep the tin emblazoned with images of your faves from the show.

Courtesy of The Republic of Tea

OK, now let's get into the sips. First up, The Child Green Tea. It has an adorable picture of Baby Yoda on the tin, and is your go-to beverage for calm energy and soothing flavors. It includes a mix of green tea, ginseng, linden blossoms and honey flavor. The Mandalorian, aka Mysterious Black Tea, is a bold black tea blend from Africa, South India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Darjeeling. Rounding out the collection is Cara Dune's special drink, caffeine-free Warrior Herb Tea. It's a combo of rooibos, hibiscus, peony petals, sunflower petals, and has flavors of passion fruit, mango, vanilla, strawberry and grapefruit.

An individual tin of tea, which contains 36 tea bags, costs $13.50 on the The Republic of Tea website. If you'd like to try out all the flavors, you can buy a gift pack with three tins on Amazon for $40.50. You'll also be able to find the collection at Sprouts and other specialty retailers across the country.

