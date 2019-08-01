Hannah's season of The Bachelorette was unconventional in a lot of ways. From the beginning she made it clear that she would be a "real" and relatable Bachelorette, unlike the more polished leads of previous seasons. Then, her season was filled with drama courtesy of Luke P. and the consistent tension between him and the other contestants. But, after all the twists and turns, it seemed like Hannah would maybe still get her happy ending in the season finale. She chose Jed and he proposed to her with a song he wrote. But, unfortunately for Hannah, their engagement wouldn't last. Hannah discovered that Jed had lied to her about his past and so she broke things off with him. Now that they're relationship is officially over, lots of moments from their relationship are pretty cringeworthy in retrospect. The lyrics to Jed's proposal song on The Bachelorette finale are especially crushing now that fans know what happened to their relationship.

It's no secret that Jed is a musician. He made his aspirations known right from the get-go when he pulled out his guitar during night one in the Bachelor Mansion. During their first one-on-one date, Jed also told Hannah that he originally tried out for The Bachelorette in order to use the show as a platform for his music career. So it wasn't a surprise to anyone when Jed arrived to propose to Hannah with a guitar in his hand.

Jed sang multiple times during this season of The Bachelorette, including when he wrote another song for Hannah. But, he pulled out a brand new song for this special moment between them. This proposal song is all about Hannah's long journey to find love, and how she and Jed were always meant to be. Here are the lyrics:

After all that you've been through

And those times you wish you knew who was on the other side of all those restless nights

We always knew, it's me and you

Time stands still for us

It's heaven more than once

And every time we're holding hands and dancing in the sun

Baby, time stands still for us

The lyrics sound like they offer a sweet sentiment... until you remember that Jed reportedly had a girlfriend while he was on The Bachelorette. According to Jed, he and his ex were never an official couple. But even if that's the case, it's hard to believe that Jed "always knew" he would be with Hannah in the end if he also was dating someone else.

It's especially hard to read the lyrics to Jed's song that acknowledge all that Hannah's been through and now know that he put her through even more.

When Hannah confronted Jed about his lies during the finale, she said:

Nothing is ever like how you plan it to be, but I just feel like this experience has been taken away from me because I didn’t know all the details. I was being told half-truths and lies and you wanted me to have clarity and clarity means truth. You got to see all of me, I didn’t get to see all of you.

Hannah broke off their engagement, and now she probably won't be listening to Jed's music again any time soon.