A new Coca-Cola ad circulating online has ARMYs asking so many questions. They're convinced they hear BTS' vocal line singing the background music, but since neither Big Hit nor Coca-Cola have said anything about the group's involvement, fans aren't celebrating just yet. While fans wait for the companies' official confirmation, take a look at the lyrics to BTS' rumored Coca-Cola ad because they'll get you hyped.

ARMYs became aware of the mysterious commercial on Sunday, Jan. 3, when a fan uploaded the clip on YouTube. The video showed the process of Coca-Cola being made in a factory to the beat of a bluesy-rock song. Fans were in awe because the vocals sounded exactly like Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin. The track they were performing wasn't a BTS song, though. Upon researching it, ARMYs found it was actually a cover of a song called "Jungle" by X Ambassadors featuring Jamie N Commons.

A day after the fan shared the commercial on YouTube, the Coca-Cola Indonesia Twitter account posted the official video. Since they didn't tag BTS, ARMYs had second thoughts about who covered the X Ambassadors track. According to Koreaboo, a source from Big Hit confirmed it was BTS in the commercial. "It’s true that they sang the global Coca Cola campaign song," the source reportedly said. However, fans weren't convinced because the news didn't come directly from Big Hit or Coca-Cola.

Watch BTS' rumored Coca-Cola ad below.

Confirmation can come any day now, so ARMYs can prepare by learning the lyrics to "Jungle" that were featured in the commercial.

Fans think Jungkook starts the song with "I lost my mind in the city of light / In the backstreets buildings and the neon lights / When I heard the thunder, I could feel the rain / It's the same to me, just a different name

Then, Jungkook seemingly kicks off the chorus with Jimin doing background vocals, with Jin then joining in for the final line of the song:

Won't you follow me into the jungle (yeah)/ Ain't no god on my streets in the heart of the jungle / Won't you follow me into the jungle (yeah)/ Ain't no god on my streets in the heart of the jungle/ Won't you follow me into the jungle

Hear the full song by X Ambassadors below.

Big Hit needs to hurry up and confirm the audio is by BTS already because fans can't take the anticipation anymore!

