The Love Lesson You Need To Learn In 2018, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

In the coming new year, the love lesson you need to learn is going to present itself to you one way or another. As with all tough teachers, it's up to you whether you take the lesson and grow from it or ignore it. If you choose to ignore it, the lesson is going to come back around to you again. This is how karma works: The cycles repeat themselves until you break from them. When the stars put obstacles in your way, choose to view them as problems in a workbook you need to solve, instead of tethers weighing you down.

The first rule of astrology is that the universe always has your back and wants you to succeed. Look to the position of Venus, Mercury, and Mars in your birth chart to understand your needs in romance, how you initiate communication, and sex. Also look to your Seventh House of relationships and mutuality. The position of this house and the planets that fall in it will hold major sway over your approach to relationships. And don't overlook the Fifth House of romance and the Eighth House of sex and intimacy. Paying attention to how the astrology of 2018 converses with your birth chart will offer you intensely personal insight into your love forecast for the year.

Here are the lessons to look out for.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

You're usually a confident sign in life and in love, Aries, and this year will be no exception. But you will have to learn how to temper your fiery desire to leap to conclusions, and meet your partners' needs in the here and now. Stay humble, Aries. A relationship is about two people, not just you. Ask a Cancer for their secrets to love.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Taurus, you need a relationship that you can chew on. And you might have found that in your committed partnerships, as well as your friends. But your love still has some growing to do, particularly in terms of knowing the difference between love and attachment. Look to a Libra to advise you on how to rise above and let go.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

When Gemini is looking for someone to be with, you're really in search for your long lost twin. 2018 is going to teach you that this twin lives inside yourself. You are your own closest sibling. Learning this lesson is the only way to stop losing yourself in relationships. This is a good time to ask an Aquarius how they always manage to preserve a sense of self.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Cancer, every time you fall in love, you don't actually have to turn to a puddle of goo, nor do you need to retreat inside your shell. 2018 will present you with some safe places where you can practice being both hard and soft at the same time. Crabs live at the tideline, the nooks and crannies between sand and sea. Your challenge is to learn how to stop going to extremes. Ask a Leo what it means to be brave.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

Leo, you love the glitz and glamor of the spotlight, but 2018 is going to make you prove what you're really made of. Your pride can get you into too many partnerships that don't actually work for you. 2018 is going to teach you to love the person inside of you as much as what you show to the world. When you learn this lesson, you'll finally stop loving like you have something to prove. Ask a Sagittarius for tips on how they tend to their inner flame.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

As for you, Virgo, 2018 will be the year you will begin to enjoy more stability in your partnerships than you did before. This year will give you lessons in how to define the way in which you approach those partnerships. Exploring new structures within your partnerships will give your love clear definitions. Ask a Pisces how to keep old love looking like new.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

Libra, you are very good at exploring all the ways for you to not be alone with yourself. Surrounding yourself with people who love you is all very well and good, but 2018 is going to force you to tend your inner flame. It's advisable to find ways to be single and explore uncharted territories solo. See if a Capricorn will tell you about solitude.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

Waves of upheaval will characterize your romantic relationships in 2018, Scorpio. This year will teach you how to surf them. When your love life threatens to crush you, you have the tendency to strike out willy-nilly and land your stinger wherever it hurts. In 2018, you need to learn how to channel your poison more acutely to determine the exact places in your life that need to be destroyed in order to nurture new growth. Ask a Taurus how to nurture a garden for your relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

2018 wants you to release the skeletons you've been holing up in your closet, Sagittarius. This year, something surprising will come along in your love life that will rattle up the way you've viewed romance in the past. Whatever you believed about love before, this is the year to start studying a new philosophy. Ask a Virgo how they learned to settle down.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

Let 2018 be your year of liberation, Capricorn. Break down the walls you have built around the thought of committed partnerships. Challenge the orthodox views you hold toward family and work. This year will hold painful lessons that will lead you to find a revolutionary love. Ask an Aries how they stopped being hurt by false starts or failed expectations.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

In 2018, Aquarius, you're going to want to keep continually acting out. There's a time and place to throw your tantrums or else you risk becoming a big windbag. This year has important lessons for you about speaking and silence. Ask a Gemini how they hold an audience.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

The lesson for you this year, Pisces, involves learning how to stick to your channels. You have the tendency to want to explore the deep end with romantic partnerships, but this time, visit that territory in your dreams. This means cutting off the relationships that drain your reserves. Ask a Scorpio how to defend yourself.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!