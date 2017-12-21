Elite Daily
15 Important Relationship Lessons To Learn, According To Real Women

I'm in my first real relationship, and you know what? It's hard! I mean, it's just funny to me that we go to school for so long, and we're taught everything there is to know about the Revolutionary War and obtuse angles, but nobody bothers teaching us how to make a lasting relationship work. Unfortunately, those lessons are usually saved for you to learn through your own through trial and error. But luckily, lots of brave women shared what they've found to be important relationship lessons for women, based on their own experiences, in a recent Reddit thread.

Below, I have what I found to be the 15 best responses throughout the entire thread. Read along and memorize these amazing lessons from these amazing women.

It's never too late to walk away.

/u/Pantone877

Respect each other's interests.

/u/Girlwithasling

Admit when you're wrong.

/u/not_doing_that

It takes more than love to make a relationship work.

/u/searedscallops

Don't waste your effort on someone who doesn't value you.

/u/mozzarellapizza

Listen to your gut.

/u/coconutcurrychicken

Someone's not doing you a favor by liking you.

/u/togtogtog

Every relationship doesn't have to last a lifetime.

/u/mytiny_shrines

Communicate about EVERYTHING.

/u/Luminaria19

There's no such thing as winning an argument.

/u/elliefunt

Sexual compatibility matters, too.

/u/NinjaShira

Wait until you've calmed down to air your grievances.

/u/PhoenixTears14

You are in charge of your own happiness.

/u/tabitha1221

The person you're with should want to be with you.

/u/chemchick27

Pick your battles.

/u/ashieboo10

Seriously, ladies, this is all pretty awesome advice. Take it to heart.

