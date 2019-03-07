Ever since Lady Gaga first rose onto the world stage, she has never been forgotten — not even for a second. It was just recently that she won an Oscar and took Hollywood by a storm with her swoon-worthy performance alongside Bradley Cooper. But, do you remember when you first heard about Lady Gaga? I do. In fact, I don't know what my teenage years would have been like without her. So many of her pop songs take me right back to better days, and the Lady Gaga song you are, according to your zodiac sign, might just do the same.

I can close my eyes right now and remember blasting "Alejandro" in my car the moment I got my driver's license. Whenever I hear "Bad Romance," I'm suddenly reliving my youth with all the pop passion in the universe. How can you not move to Lady Gaga? Before she reached all the massive critical success that comes with not only being a famous musician, but also an Academy Award-nominated actress, she was a pop star who made all of our lives so much easier with her electrifying tunes. No matter who you are or where you come from, Lady Gaga's music makes you feel seen.

Aries: "Judas"

You've always been a rebel, and "Judas" invites you to revel in being that rebel. You've got a soft spot for the bad guy and you live life on the edge, and at the end of the day, you're "just in love with Judas, baby".

Taurus: "The Fame"

You're all about owning lots of beautiful things and you're luxurious down to the bone. You can shamelessly bask in the glory of being surrounded by wealth because you're "in it for the fame, fame baby".

Gemini: "Poker Face"

You know you've got a secret, and you can play it cool with your "Poker Face." You love a little danger and a little play and I bet you have no problem believing that "when it's love, if its not rough, it isn't fun".

Cancer: "Shallow"

You're a softie and you can't help but swoon for true love underneath it all. You were probably tearing up when you first heard "Shallow." You just want to "crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us".

Leo: "Paparazzi"

You're in love with the idea of fame and glory and I bet "Paparazzi" has been your anthem from the start. Tell me something. Were you totally feeling it when she said: "Baby there's no other superstar you know that I'll be"?

Virgo: "Telephone"

When you've got your mind on something, you love to stay focused. If people keep interrupting you when you're trying to be you, you just tell them: "I don't wanna think anymore / I got my head and my heart on the dance floor".

Libra: "Love Game"

You're a big flirt and all you have to do to remember how alluring and captivating you are is listen to "Love Game". No one can resist you, especially when you tell them: "Let's play a love game, play a love game".

Scorpio: "Bad Romance"

You're smoldering with darkness on the dance floor and there's always a flair of mystery surrounding you. What captures it better than "Bad Romance"? You just want that "leather studded kiss in the sand."

Sagittarius: "Just Dance"

The party is where you thrive best and you don't waste any time getting the good vibes going. You know that "Just Dance" on the soundtrack to your life. This jam makes you feel yourself because it's "gonna be okay".

Capricorn: "Applause"

You vibe with just how ambitious and determined Lady Gaga is and her music helps rev your engine. However, no song gets you going the way "Applause" does. You just "live for the applause, applause, applause".

Aquarius: "Born This Way"

You all about how Lady Gaga is a champion for the underdog and always sticks up for whoever is being put down just for being who they are. You're unique and you live for individuality because you were "born this way".

Pisces: "Million Reasons"

You're so dreamy and romantic and I bet that nothing means more to you than love. You totally felt it when Lady Gaga said: "I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away/ But baby, I just need one good one, good one."