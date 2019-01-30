The youngest Jenner sister is at it again with her attempt to drain my bank account. But this time, it's not because she's dropped a brand new collection. Rather, she's tempting me with a major sale on her OG products, the ones that catapulted Kylie Cosmetics to where it is now: her Lip Kits. The current Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit sale means that select shades of velvet and matte Lip Kits are on sale for 50 percent off right now on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

This major sale on the Lip Kits that put Kylie Cosmetics on the map is happening from right now until Thursday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT. Each Lip Kit usually retails for $29, so with this sale, you're able to cop the duos that contain liquid lippies and lip pencils for just $14.50. Seriously, just take my money, Kylie. The only catch, however, is that only nine Lip Kits are being discounted during this sale.

The shades included are "22," a matte burnt orange; "Brown Sugar," a matte brown; "Head Over Heels," a matte deep plum; "Apricot," a matte pale peach; "High Maintenance," a matte cool-tone peach; "Mink," a matte rich taupe brown; "Jordy," a velvet raspberry red; "Grape Soda," a velvet light grey purple; and "Shady," a matte slate grey.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

With this sale, you can choose to either get one Lip Kit for half the price, or if you can't decide, just cop two, since you'll only be paying for the price of a regular Lip Kit that way anyway. Either way, you're going to want to act fast, as you have just about 24 hours left to take advantage of this deal.

If you have no idea which Lip Kit to choose for the sale, read on for a breakdown of a few of the best velvet and matte shades that you can cop for under $15 right now.

I don't know about you, but I am absolutely feeling the shade 22 for my new go-to red lip.

This warm brown matte lip shade is the perfect shade of brown for any skin tone.

This shade of Barbie pink is a cooler-toned pink that easily glides for the prettiest pout ever.

Kylie named this deep, bluish-red velvet Lip Kit after her BFF Jordyn Woods. Although it's not part of the Kylie x Jordyn collection, this raspberry shade of red will leave you with the juiciest pout.

This deep, luxe shade of slate grey is the perfect color for channeling an ice princess look during the cold, winter months.

Alas, if for whatever reason you aren't able to hop on this sale before it ends, all is not lost in your pursuit of snagging Kylie Cosmetics products. The Kylie Cosmetics 2019 Valentine's Day Collection launches this Friday, Feb. 1. So basically, the youngest Jenner is showering her customers with major deals and new products this entire week — and I'm totally fine with that.