Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans admittedly can't look away from the endless drama surrounding the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal. Production has finally caught up to the reports suggesting Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods, and the footage looks intense AF. In the new KUWTK Tristan and Jordyn finale promo, fans see Khloé finally lose her cool after a season of maintaining calm and collected way, way longer than anyone could really ask for given the circumstances. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In the first episode of the two-part season finale, fans watched in wonder as the family heard about the rumors for the first time. Kim conferenced all of her sisters into one massive phone conversation to corroborate stories and swap details. Khloé told her sisters that initially, Woods told her that Thompson was trying to kiss her at some point but couldn't remember if they did or did not. Later, Khloé claims Woods admitted that they did make out. After the reports hit the press in February 2019, Woods joined Jada Pinkett Smith on her talk show Red Table Talk where she said Thompson did kiss her as she was leaving a party that he was hosting.

Ultimately, fans know Woods eventually moved out of Kylie Jenner's house and Thompson and Kardashian broke up. Surprisingly, Khloé seemed pretty calm throughout the end of Part 1's episode, but it looks like things take a turn going into Part 2.

The finale promo shows Khloé shouting into her phone, "My family was ruined!" and later, slamming a table screaming, "Liar!" The part that has fans most shook is watching what appears to be a small physical brawl break out between Khloé and her sister Kourtney in a bathroom while Kim and Malika Haqq look on. It's hard to tell what instigated the altercation and if the sisters are actually fighting or if Kourtney is trying to get Khloé to calm down over something else.

You guys tell me what you think this is all about...

Other points of note are Thompson texting Khloé that she deserves a spa day (as if that fixes anything) and what sounds like a weepy Kylie explaining she was talking to someone (I'm assuming Woods, here?) who was clearly "really going through it."

For her part, Woods told Entertainment Tonight that when it comes to the season finale, she just hopes to be represented as her true self. "Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth," she said, adding, "Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

It all goes down on Sunday, June 30, and I for one will be watching to see what happens between Khloé and Kourtney, Khloé and Jordyn, and actually, now that I think about it, between Khloé and everyone...