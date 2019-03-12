There's absolutely no way that I'm wearing heels at my wedding reception if I do end up getting married. For a walk down the aisle and a twenty minute vow exchange? Sure. For a whole night of dancing? Not a chance. The Keds x Kate Spade New York wedding collection is therefore perfect for similarly heels-adverse brides, seeing as not a single style boasts a pump or wedge or even a kitten heel. In this collection, comfort is key, but don't think that practicality is at all sacrificed for style. Each of the seven pairs within the new drop (Kate Spade and Keds have previously collaborated) is elegant, festive, and beautiful and would pair seamlessly with any white gown or tuxedo or whatever you choose to wear for your big day. Trust us, you'll definitely say "I do" to a pair.

From all over glitter and oversized bow accents to pearl studded platforms and satin shoelaces, the collection is chock full of aesthetics for every type of bride. Check the styles out below and pick the perfect match for your big day, and for those of you with absolutely zero plans to tie the knot anytime soon (*raises hand*), the shoes totally work for non-wedding style too.

All Tied Up

This style is the perfect combination of understated and elegant. It won't overpower any dress and will pair with any aesthetic but still feels a bit fancy and high brow thanks to the singular oversized bow detail.

Shine On

Perfect for the bride whose engagement ring is positively blinding, these equally glitzy shoes feature toe-to-heel glitter that will light up the dance floor. Their no-lace design makes them easy to slide on and off, while their slight platform sole brings them to a whole new level.

Luxe Life

Glitter and satin laces? That's what I call opulence, at least so far as sneakers are involved. These are for the bride who is taking a more is more approach to her big day.

Black Tie

If you're wearing a tuxedo for your big day or are simply an unconventional bride, this pair of black slip-on platforms is an excellent footwear option. They're comfy and still boast a dressed-up feel—a win-win, if you ask me.

On The Down Low

Into silk and sparkle but prefer not to be perched on a platform sole? This upgraded take on the classic Keds Champion style might be your dream shoe.

Go For Gold

Rose gold, that is! The trendiest metallic covers a platform slip-on in dazzling style and would be an unexpected departure from more traditional silver wedding shoes.

Pearly Whites

Aside from a diamond, no precious gem or stone screams wedding more than the pearl. And as luck would have it, pearls of all types are currently trending hard. These satin slip-on sneakers, which feature soles dappled in miniature pearls, are therefore the casual wedding shoe du jour. They're refined cool at its absolute best and I'd happily wear them down the aisle, wedding, airplane or otherwise.