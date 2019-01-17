In my next life, I want to be Andy Cohen. Why? Because he gets to hang out in the Bravo Clubhouse with all the cool kids, that's why. Like on Jan. 15, for example, when he welcomed Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian as his guests on Watch What Happens Live. Whatta crew! Cohen got the three mamas to drop some major truth bombs: Kim confirmed that she and Kanye are expecting a fourth child via surrogate, Kourtney weighed in on whether she would have stayed with Tristan, and KeKe even got real about her relationship with Taylor Swift. But it was the Kardashians' reactions to a question about a Kylie and Travis engagement during the WWHL After Show that raised the most eyebrows.

Lemme explain. During the After Show (which only airs online), Cohen read a bunch of viewer questions to the trio. One of the queries came from a woman named Jennifer P., and it centered around whether or not the three women thought Kylie and Travis would eventually get engaged.

Easy enough question, right? Only instead of being all "OMG, I hope so!" or "Hells yeah!" or "Only Kylie can answer that question, okuuur?" Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney all just kind of sat there with blank looks on their faces. Khloé even shrugged at one point, before Kim finally chimed in after a beat with an unemotional, "I… I think they will, yeah."

Watch:

Totally bizarro, am I right? So does this lack of any type of emotion or excitement mean that Jenner and Scott are already hitched? I wouldn't put it past the super-secretive couple. I mean, let's not forget that they somehow managed to keep the fact that Jenner was preggers with her first child a total secret until after baby Stormi was born!

At least Cohen got KKW to confirm on WWHL that North, Saint, and Chicago are about to get a new sibling in the house! And Kim not only copped to the fact that she and Kanye are going to be parents to a fourth child via surrogate, she even revealed the sex of the baby.

See, during the interview, Cohen asked if Kim if she was working on another child via a surrogate (like she used for Chi).

"We are," she replied, then added that the baby is a boy, shocking Kourtney with her honesty.

"I think it’s been out there," Kim explained. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Oh, Keeks! Finally, a story from you that is super-relatable! We still don't know whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are engaged, but at least we have this, right?

Here's the clip:

Cohen also polled the audience during the episode re: possible baby names, and the winning moniker was Calabasas — only with a K, making it Kalabasas.

Personally, I kind of dig this name, only I like it better with the original "C." The nickname "Cal" would be so cute, you know? Plus, I think it's only fair that Baby #4 gets named for Kim's hometown, since Baby #3 is named Chicago, and that's where Kanye was raised.

Anyway, congrats to Kim and Kanye... and maybe to Kylie and Travis, too?