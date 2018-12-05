If I got engaged, I'm pretty sure my sister would know about it. OK, so I don't actually have a sister. But if I did, I'm thinking she would be my first call. Because in this alternate universe that I just invented, we are totally besties like the Kar-Jenner sibs, and this is my fake life here, so just go with it. Anyway, I've always been super jelly of the sisterly bond between Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. But when it comes to the question of if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are engaged, Kim Kardashian apparently has no clue. And, like, how is that even possible? I thought they were all mad tight. Paging Kris Jenner. Because if there was ever a case for the FBI, this one is totally it.

If you've been keeping up with this close-knit fam — excuse me, seemingly close-knit — then you know that the engagement rumors started flying on Monday, Dec. 3, after the beauty mogul posted a pic of herself and Scott on her Instagram Story, and then punctuated it with diamond ring emoji. So sus! I mean, the two of them have been referring to each other as "hubby" and "wifey" on Instagram (and in real life, too!) for a while now. So are they engaged, married, or what? Just freaking tell us already! Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Scott's teams for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kim either doesn't know or deserves an actual Oscar for the performance she gave at her KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop on Dec. 4, when a reporter from Entertainment Tonight asked about the rumored engagement.

"You know, I literally need to ask her," Kim said. "That is going to be my next question in our group chat."

OMG, the family group chat! I'm beginning to think this is the only way these guys communicate. I mean, remember all the texts that were flying on that thing when the news first broke that Tristan Thompson was reportedly caught kissing another woman while Khloé was about to go into labor?

So intense!

And remember that time back in September when Kendall stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and dished about the fact that there is actually more than one Kardashian group chat, and each one has different siblings in it, so they can talk smack about each other?

"I was on a group chat with Khloé and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something — I don't even think we were talking bad about one of our other family members — but we were just talking and I had this realization," Kendall explained to the host. "I was like, ‘Oh my god, do you have a group chat about me?! Do you talk about me in other group chats?’ And they were like, 'Kendall, you literally don't do anything wrong. We don't talk about you.' And I was, like, 'Yes!' Unless they're lying. They're probably lying."

Probs. Which just begs the question: Is Kim lying about not knowing if Kylie is engaged?

"I have no idea, I’m just like you guys," Kim K told ET. "I’ll find out. I don’t know if I’ll share the news with you guys, but I’ll have to ask myself.”

Sharing is caring, Kim. Sharing is caring.