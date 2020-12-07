The Kardashian family is gearing up to celebrate the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic. While their normally jam-packed Christmas Eve party might be thrown on a smaller scale this year in order to ensure safety measures, there's one thing that will remain larger than life: their at-home decor. The Kardashians' 2020 Christmas decorations are just as elaborate as ever.

Fans of the famous family know they go all out for holidays, with Christmas Eve being the biggest bash of the year for Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. That's why inquiring minds started to wonder back in early November how the Kar-Jenner's planned to handle the festivities this year while the threat of spreading the coronavirus is still very real. Knowing Khloé often replies to fans on Twitter, one person wrote: "OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????"

Of course, Khloé was armed with a response: "I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest."

So while there's no exact plan for how the family is planning to handle the holidays this year, fans were thrilled throughout the first weekend of December when the women started showing off their amazing Christmas decor. Check it out below.

Khloé's King

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Khloé placed a large statue in the corner of one of her rooms.

Koko's Classic Colors

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Khloé's main tree is decked out in massive emerald green, white, and silver ornaments.

Little Details

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Khloé's house is filled with tiny elves and trees to complete the festive feelings.

Picture Perfect Mantle

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

White stockings hang on Khloé's mantle, which is surrounded by two gorgeous, white trees.

An Adorable Deer

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Keeping with the white theme, Khloé added lights and garland around the hooves of her life-size reindeer statue.

The Center of Attention

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kim's Christmas tree is perfectly placed in front of a large window.

All Lit Up

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kim's tree is breathtaking when lit up, and brings so much focus to the center of her living room.

Green With Envy

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Kourtney's Christmas tree is a simple green with white lights. A life-size Santa even stands guard at the side of it.

Getting In The Spirit

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Kourtney is known to go all-out with her Elf on the Shelf ideas, and it seems 2020 is no different.

A Modern Krismas

Courtesy of Kris Jenner on Instagram

Kris' tree is positioned next to a couch in her living room and is the only Christmas decor in the room as of now.