The Kardashians sure know how to turn heads on Halloween. The family has always had a "go big or go home" mentality when it comes to the spooky holiday, and this year was no different. A few of the sisters shared their costumes with fans online, and while they were all amazing, Kim Kardashian's was the best. Get this: She dressed as Carole Baskin, and her kids were tigers. The Kardashian-West's 2020 Tiger King Halloween costumes were epic and you'll be surprised to see who took on the role of Joe Exotic. Spoiler Alert: It wasn't Kanye West.

At this rate, fans know to keep their expectations high when waiting to see what Kim K will whip out on Halloween. In 2019, she channeled Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and was spot-on with her recreation of the film's iconic character. Kardashian paired a bright, pink slip dress with 90's-inspired sunglasses and looked to be the spitting image of Woods. She even went the extra mile by recreating Woods' Harvard video essay. Seeing as she's a law student herself, the costume couldn't have been more fitting.

That year, Kardashian, West, and their kids dressed up as the Flintstones and as creepy worms, so fans couldn't wait to see how the family would outdo themselves in 2020. As always, Kardashian made that happen. On Oct. 30, she revealed her family's Halloween outfits were inspired by the hit Netflix series Tiger King. Kardashian's Instagram showed her wearing a blonde wig, leopard-print top, and jeans, paired with a purple flower crown on her head, just like the show's star Carole Baskin. Her four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — all rocked tiger face paint and onesies. As for Joe Exotic, that role went to Kardashian's friend Jonathan Cheban.

Over on her Instagram Story, Kardashian also shared a clip of her and North singing the viral TikTok song inspired by Tiger King, which is set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

"Carole Baskin!" Kardashian said in a southern accent, admitting she didn't know the rest of the words. That proved to be no problem because North finished the line for her. "Killed her husband, whacked him!" North sang back. Meanwhile, in the background, you can hear Cheban asking, "Where my little tigers at?"

Check it out below.

Another video showed Kardashian, Cheban, and the kids taking their Hallooween pictures. Like any other family photo session, it was a bit chaotic trying to get the children in place.

Kardashian planned three costumes for her family last year, so maybe fans will get more Halloween pictures from her in the coming days. Besides, fans are still waiting to see West's costume!