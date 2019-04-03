I'm not nearly hip or trend enough to attend any festivals this year, but trust you me, I always make sure to partake in all the festival season trends, especially the ones involving glitz, glitter, and sparkle. When I heard the K-Beauty geniuses over at Kaja Beauty were whipping up some new launches just in time for festival glam, I was desperate to get my hands on them, adn these Kaja Moon Crystal Sparkling Eye Pigment swatches are proof you need them in your life whether you're Coachella-bound or not.

To be fair, I had a feeling I was going to love this new product from Kaja, because they already make my most-complimented eye product. Every time (And, believe me when I say it, I mean every single time) I wear their Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio in "Orange Blossom" ($21, sephora.com), people stop me and ask what it is. I'm talking girls, boys, friends, strangers, baristas, you name it. The same thing happens to my sister when she rocks this look, and it's the product's show-stopping shimmer that gets us noticed. When I first heard the name of the Kaja Moon Crystal Sparkling Eye Pigment ($16, sephora.com), I realized there would soon be more compliment-garnering glitz to love.

Kaja Moon Crystal Sparkling Eye Pigment in "Goddess" $16 Sephora Buy Now

And then I saw them on the brand's Instagram, and fell head over heels:

I thought the bento box-style packaging was cute, but this? These teeny tiny, itty bitty, squeezy tubes? My heart can't take it. Imagine throwing these babies in a travel makeup bag — no issues making sure all the shades you want to bring along will fit, no security telling you your massive eyeshadow palette is to big for a carry-on. Like I said, I'm not going to Coachella, but TBH, I might have to now, just to prove how easy these would be to bring along.

I was lucky to get my hands on these four shades, each more sparkly and special than the next:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

The brand describes the formula as a "weightless jelly eyeshadow enhanced with crystal powders" in their press release, and to me, they're a shimmery take on the Puffy Paints of my childhood, right down to the squeeze tube applicator. They dispense with ease and control, and upon testing different methods, I found I liked blending these babies best with a synthetic makeup brush, although my fingers did the trick, too. They dry down super fast and don't budge, so work quickly, and your reward will be pigment that lasts all day.

Here are "Goddess," "Cosmic," "Luminary," and "Rose Quartz," swatched on my arm:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Gorgeous, right? I'm already planning on smearing bronzy "Goddess" and "Luminary" across my lids for my upcoming beach trip (Yes, I wear makeup at the beach, sue me.), as well as posting a festival-inspired look using "Cosmic" on my Instagram, since that's as close as I'll get to actually attending. Also, are you seeing that duochrome shift in "Rose Quartz" do its thing? It's even better IRL, that I can assure you.

Here's all eight shades swatched, via the brand's Instagram:

All in all, I plan on picking up a few more of these babies to rock when I want something different than my go-to Orange Blossom Bento Box. The Moon Crystals are a totally different vibe, but I have a feeling they'll get me just as many compliments. If you want to grab a few for yourself, they're available now on the Sephora website, and will hit Sephora stores on April 19.