Have you made some mistakes? Have you been feeling overwhelmed lately? Ready to forgive yourself and start fresh? If so, you're in luck, because there will always be a new moon just around the corner. It's at this point of the lunar cycle where you unload all the emotional baggage you've been carrying so you may move forward without all that weight. You're encouraged to set an intention, manifest a better reality, and look to the future to usher these things into existence. This time, water signs have so much to look forward to because the July 2020 new moon will be the best for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Taking place on July 20 at 1:33 p.m. ET, this new moon represents the first step toward greatness after a long and hard battle. Point blank: You've survived a life-changing eclipse season and a frustrating Mercury retrograde. This new moon, especially for water signs, is your chance to let go of all the nonsense, accept your situation for what it is, and keep going. You're stronger for experiencing all you have, even if it hurt. This new moon is a chance for you to acknowledge that if you can get through the hard times, you can get through anything.

This new moon rises in compassionate, intuitive, and family-oriented Cancer, reminding you to focus on what truly matters and forget about all the rest. This highly charged new moon is emotional, powerful, and dramatic. Opposing dark Saturn, transformative Pluto, and over-the-top Jupiter, this new moon will ask you to dig deep and harness the furthest reaches of your potential. Tear down walls, build new ones, and embrace the revolution happening within.

Here's why the following zodiac signs will have the best new moon:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Reaching For The Stars And Catching The Light

The sky really is the limit, Cancer. After the past couple of years, you may have lost a lot of people in your life and grown so much in a short span of time. But it wasn't all for naught, because these things were holding you back anyway. It may have been hard to let go, but you're beginning to see it was all for the best. You're well on your way to becoming the best version of yourself you can possibly be. Let this new moon rain confidence all over you. You're more than enough just as you are and you're finally starting to understand that.

Scorpio: You're Taking A Chance On The Seemingly Impossible

You're taking some risks, Scorpio, and it feels so good. You're craving something that gets your adrenaline pumping; something that reminds you of why you're lucky to be alive. You may be used to having control over your destination and acting within the limits. But now, you're seeing the beauty in simply letting go of your need to know and embracing the excitement of the unknown. You never know where you're going to end up, Scorpio. Even the best laid plans run amok. And that's OK. In fact, you're starting to love it.

Pisces: You're Marching To The Beat Of Your Own Drum

This new moon has got you removing that adult suit you've been wearing, allowing you to finally be your true self, Pisces. Underneath that metaphorical suit is a little kid who just wants to play. Life was so much simpler when you were younger, but you haven't exactly lost your childhood sense of wonder. It's lying dormant inside you. It's time to tap back into it and breathe fire onto the embers of your joy. Set aside your concern for what others think and just do you. Do exactly whatever you want to do.