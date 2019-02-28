Isn't it crazy how everything changes the minute you grow up? That was then, and this is now, obviously, but it's still nice to reminisce every now and then. Speaking of which, I'm going to guess the job you wanted when you were little, based on your zodiac sign. Also, this is such a Peterpan moment, but I still remember being a little girl, dreaming of the day I would run off to Hollywood, and become an actress. Best part about this is, I never once used the word "actress," instead, I told everyone I wanted to be a movie star. Anyway, I digress.

I know y'all believe in astrology, but did you know specific placements in your birth chart can also hint at your professional path, and destiny in the world? (Astrology is magical, isn't it?) Your midheaven sign, aka the zodiac sign that rules your 10th house, can help you determine your career of choice, and reputation in this lifetime. For instance, if your Midheaven is in Libra, then you're naturally inclined to a profession that involves art, justice, beauty, or perhaps even relationship counseling. The same goes for those with Venus in the 10th, or sitting directly over the MC.

Now, don't get me wrong; your midheaven sign is just the beginning, as there are so many other factors to consider. Besides, in the end, things can change at the drop of a dime. The experiences we have throughout our lifetime are what ultimately shape our perception, along with the people we meet, and the family we're brought up in. Social conditioning is a real thing, and if you're ever wondering whether or not you took the right path professionally, just remember one thing: there is no right or wrong path. You are exactly where you need to be. Got it?

Anyway, let's take it back to the good old days. What do you want to be when you grow up?

Aries: A Police Officer

If it wasn't a police officer, then it was a fire fighter, or someone in authority. Bottom line is, you've always loved being in charge. You're a leader at heart, and the world will always remember you for your courage.

Taurus: An Administrative Assistant

Having comfort and a steady routine has always been important to you. Plus, you couldn't resist the thought of a sleek desk, colorful post-it notes, and everything that's aesthetically pleasing. The world will always remember your beauty, Taurus.

Gemini: A Journalist

Words are your life, Gemini. If you didn't consider the thought of working in the media, or becoming a poet, then you surely aspired to be a famous novelist of sorts. You will always be remembered for your wit, mischief, and curious nature.

Cancer: A Doctor

The idea of nurturing others, and possibly saving someone's life, always made your heart skip a beat. Some crabs even considered delivering babies at one point in their life. Whatever the case may be, you will always be remembered for your protective nature.

Leo: A Celebrity

You're ruled by the sun, which means you naturally thrive when you're in the spotlight. The thought of all eyes on you, or perhaps performing on stage, inspired you since a very young age. Fact is, the world will always remember your shiny presence.

Virgo: A Teacher

Practice makes perfect, and perfect makes perfection, right Virgo? In fact, I wouldn't doubt it if you told that to your invisible classroom while playing teacher at a very young age. Bottom line is, the world will always remember your attention to detail, and helpful nature.

Libra: An Architect

You've always been the creative type, Libra. Since a very young age, you gravitated towards the arts, and the idea of building something beautiful, inspired you in a number of ways. Fact is, the world will always remember your grace, and impeccable taste.

Scorpio: A Detective

If you weren't binge-watching Inspector Gadget, then you probably had The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley on VHS. You've always been fascinated by the idea of bringing secrets to the light, and the world will always remember your intensity, and determination.

Sagittarius: An Archeologist

You're an explorer at heart, and you've always dreamt of taking off on a long-distance journey, where you can discover every single thing the world has to offer. Long story short, you will always be remembered for your adventurous spirit.

Capricorn: The President

Running for office can't be that difficult, right? Not for you, Capricorn. You've always been ambitious, studious, and determined. Plus, you always pushed yourself to be the best you can be; hence the world will always remember your record-breaking successes.

Aquarius: A Veterinarian

Despite your rebellious personality and outspoken nature, you've always been a humanitarian at heart. The thought of spending an entire day surrounded by animals always brought you joy, and the world will always remember your philanthropic ways.

Pisces: A Marine Biologist

Your love for the ocean is out of this world, and since being a mermaid was simply out of the question, the idea of studying marine life fascinated you beyond words. (This is the closest thing to breathing underwater, Pisces.) Bottom line is, the world will always remember your ethereal-like ways, and compassionate heart.