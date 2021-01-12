Have you been carrying tons of baggage from 2020? Have you been wasting your time worrying about things that don't matter? With a new moon fast approaching, you can use this fertile phase of the lunar cycle to plant something of your very own. During a new moon, your spiritual slate is wiped clean and the seedlings of a new beginning start to germinate. As a result, new moons are about letting go of the past and looking to the future, making it the perfect time to set an intention to guide you forward. Whether you're setting an intention centered on love, family, money, or career doesn't matter, because it's all powerful stuff, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best January 2021 new moon.

This upcoming new moon takes place in ambitious, practical, and hardworking Capricorn. This cardinal earth sign is the type-A personality of the zodiac and prefers having all its ducks in a row as they tackle their goals. Not only do they aim high, but Capricorn's methodical approach allows this zodiac sign to create a foolproof plan, followed by a solid plan B in case plan A doesn't work out.

As with all lunations, this new moon (which takes place on Jan. 13 at 12:00 a.m. EST) is not without its problems. For one thing, passionate Mars is colliding with imposing Saturn, making it difficult to see over the obstacles that may currently be standing in your way. This will test your patience and encourage you to remember that delayed gratification can lead to beautiful results. Regardless of what you're up against, you may find that you're capable of pulling off some seemingly impossible feats. This new moon is conjunct transformative Pluto, which will encourage you to harness the strength found in your shadow self and see what you're capable of.

Here's what earth signs have to look forward to:

Taurus: You're Perspective Is Changing In A Beautiful Way

This new moon has the power to take you to some incredibly places, Taurus. For one thing, it takes place in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, making it the perfect new moon to begin planning a long trip or enrolling in an educational program that will expand your mind. It's time to see the world in a totally new way, so open yourself up to experiences that will shed some light on perspectives and ideas that you never considered before. It's time to take an exhilarating step out of your comfort zone.

Virgo: It's A Good Time To Start A New Hobby Or Creative Project

You don't have to consider yourself an "artist" to bring more creativity into your life, Virgo. This new moon will reveal that creativity and artistic expression are at the core of a meaningful life that is lived to the fullest. Transforming your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this new moon is inspiring you to do things that bring you joy; true, unadulterated joy. Don't worry about doing things just so you can make a profit or garner success in some way. The true success here lies in being creative for the sake of being creative.

Capricorn: You're Building Up So Much Strength And Courage

This new moon is inspiring you to take a good look at yourself and everything you've been through, Capricorn. It's normal to chisel yourself down to an acceptable version of who you are; a version that is more palatable. However, when you shave down all your sharp edges and imperfections, you're sacrificing everything that makes you unique. Let this new moon inspire you to deeply inhabit your persona and have the confidence to say, "This is who I am, take it or leave it," to anyone who objects.