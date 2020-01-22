There's nothing more exciting than starting something new. However, not all new things are created equally. Sometimes, you feel overwhelmed by all the hard work that lies ahead and get discouraged before you even begin. You may feel dragged back into the past while you're trying so hard to move forward. You might not even want something new, even though deep down you know that change can't be avoided. Luckily, anything can be conquered as long as you have faith in yourself. Keep this in mind when I say that the January 2020 new moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Taking place on Jan. 24 at 4:42 p.m. ET, the new moon in Aquarius may have a startling affect on water signs, pushing them to work on things that are by no means easy.

There's an unsettling, unpredictable, and uncomfortable energy coursing through this new moon. Forming a square to erratic Uranus, you may feel as though you're walking on unsteady ground, unsure of what will happen next. With Venus — planet of love — squaring off with Mars — planet of conflict — there may be underlying tensions surrounding your relationships that could detonate at any moment. All drama aside, these unexpected twists and turns should bring you closer to those who matter and, more importantly, closer to your authentic self. With expansive Jupiter forming a sextile to Venus, there is growth to be had. As Venus joins forces with compassionate Neptune, there's plenty of kindness to go around.

However, if you were born with placements in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you might find this new moon yanks you out of your comfort zone and puts you face to face with the truth.

Cancer: You May Be Feeling The Darkness Just Before The Dawn

You're nostalgic by nature, Cancer. Once you put your heart in something, you'll do anything to make it last forever. However, you may be ignoring all the beautiful possibilities that lie in your future as you romanticize the past. It's wonderful how you honor what's come and gone, but it may be time to recognize what truly is "gone." Even though this may feel as though you're giving up, what you're really doing is deepening your commitment to yourself. Be brave and have faith in tomorrow. You're growing up so fast.

Scorpio: You're Seeing The Shadow Side Of Your Private Life

Everyone has skeletons in their closet. However, you're so secretive that no one would ever guess what you're hiding. Just because you're good at maintaining mystery doesn't prove your power. You know you're struggling underneath all that weight, and repressing your true feelings only hurts you. It's time to let yourself be vulnerable, Scorpio. You deserve to be cared for and there's nothing weak with letting your loved ones know you need help. Allow yourself to be nurtured. Love, safety, and comfort are everything you need right now.

Pisces: You're Facing Your Fears And Healing Your Wounds

You're an escape artist, Pisces. Instead of being in the here and now, you have the tendency to disconnect and drift off to distant realms. Your imagination is vivid and powerful, but it's time to recognize what you're trying to escape from. As you dream of somewhere else, make sure it doesn't come at the cost of your reality. Your dreams will never come true if you don't focus on building them, brick by brick. Learn when to snap at of it and return to earth. Your daydreams will always be there, but time is like a currency you don't want to waste.