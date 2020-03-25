Sure, cable is cool — but have you ever streamed every episode of your favorite series back-to-back? As in, without the need to wait week after week for another? So. Much. Better. Of course, Netflix is always an option, but for those of you interested in exploring what Hulu has to offer, I've got the Hulu show you should watch, based on your zodiac sign.

Welcome to the year 2020, that moment in time when online streaming services gave traditional TV providers a run for their money. This is the digital age, which means the future of technology is pretty much limitless. Everything from your touchscreen smartphone to your presence on social media is bound to evolve sooner or later.

Anything is possible nowadays (as long as there's Wi-Fi, obviously). Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok have become second homes for the masses, and the same goes for streaming services such as Hulu, HBO Go, Disney+, and more. Truth is, everyone deserves a cozy night in where you can decompress and recharge your batteries. So, if you're not getting lost in a dreamy romance novel, you might as well marathon-watch some of the latest trending shows available for streaming.

Aries: Veronica Mars

The name of this adrenaline-filled series is enough said, Aries. Just like your fearless planetary ruler, Mars, Veronica is insatiably passionate about solving her hometown's greatest mysteries, and she won't give up without a fight. Controversial plot twists and all, it's a must-see.

Taurus: Harlots

Business is business, Taurus. Aesthetically pleasing with a rich 18th century backdrop, Harlots is sugar and spice with a dash of toxicity. Watch the drama unfold from a Venusian perspective. Inspired by true narratives, the series comes to life through the female lens.

Gemini: Big Time Adolescence

A quick-witted series always lightens up the mood, Gemini. Also, the thought of an innocent high school kid following in Pete Davidson's (Zeke) footsteps is enough to grab anyone's attention. This alternative comedy series is as hysterical as it is realistic. It's only a matter of time before you're totally hooked.

Cancer: High Fidelity

Admit it, Cancer. There's nothing you love more than little drama. Based on the novel of the same name by Nick Hornby, High Fidelity's glimmering nostalgia and musical references are right up your alley. Also, Zoe Kravitz can do no wrong. #JustSaying

Leo: Into The Dark: My Valentine

It doesn't get more cinematic than you, Leo. Although, I will say, Into The Dark: My Valentine is the exception to the rule. The plot of this colorfully vivid horror series is incredibly flamboyant and thrilling enough to keep you on your toes.

Virgo: Hillary

Despite your political preferences, this documentary series has your name on it, Virgo. Intimate with never-before-seen footage, Hillary is an exclusive supercut of the 2016 election, as well as a biographical portrait of the former secretary of state. Revel in the exclusive campaign footage and meticulous logistics.

Libra: Doll Face

Guess you're not the only doll face in town, Libra. This quaint comedy series is a breath of fresh air, just like you. Everything from its realistic plot to the idealism of relationships — romantic and platonic — is both lighthearted and incredibly relatable.

Scorpio: Little Fires Everywhere

You never really know people, Scorpio. Naturally, you would know this more than anyone, but Hulu's latest original drama series is everything you've always suspected. Dangerous and enigmatic, sit back and watch a ferocious mother's secrets come to light.

Sagittarius: Light As A Feather

You can also be a tad bit superstitious, Sagittarius. Despite being a truth-seeker at heart, your ancient wisdom is one of the many reasons why you're so incredibly restless. Light As A Feather is as spine-tingling as it is occult-friendly. Watch and discover for yourself.

Capricorn: Margaret Atwood: A Word After A Word After A Word Is Power

There's nothing you enjoy more than watching someone's hard work pay off in the long run, Capricorn. Ambitious and wholesome, Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power sheds light on the life and journey of author, poetess, humanitarian Margaret Atwood.

Aquarius: RAMY

You know a thing or two about being disruptive, Aquarius. Although, I dare to say, Ramy Hassan took the lead via his latest Hulu series. While focusing on a first-generation Egyptian living in New Jersey, RAMY sheds light on the challenges individuals and their community face every single day.

Pisces: The Act

The truth hurts, Pisces. This is probably why you prefer to indulge in your fantasies, but the heart-wrenching truth of Gypsy Blanchard will haunt you forever. The Act cinematically depicts the attention-seeking behavior psychological condition, known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, of Gypsy's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.