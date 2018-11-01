It's clear you know your bestie better than anyone else. It's even eerie (and honestly, #goals) how you can finish each other's sentences. You always know what she's thinking, even when she doesn't say a word. That's what makes you the truest pair of soul sisters, and the reason why you want to find her the most perfect holiday gift this year. Since you know every single thing she likes, it can be difficult deciding on just one present. When you're overwhelmed with the options, you might draw inspiration from the hottest holiday gifts 2018 for your best friend, according to Etsy.

Nowadays, online shopping is the way to go. With just a simple search, you can find pretty much everything you're looking for. That's why Etsy is my go-to place when I'm looking for gifts that I know my friends and family will love. Not only do they have whimsical, cute jewelry, but Etsy is all about going that extra mile with a personalized touch. So instead of a plain BFF bracelet, consider buying one that's super unique to your friendship. In fact, according to Etsy, friendship bracelets are must-have gifts for besties this year.

You could do a simple search of your own, but I've made it so much easier for you with these five items that any bestie squad needs to have. Instead of shopping all day long and navigating the crowds at the mall, you can drink hot cocoa in your pajamas and watch Elf with your main squeeze. Sounds like a dream come true to me!

1 There's No Hassle With These Tassel Bracelets Beaded Friendship Bracelet with Tassel $19 Etsy When you think of a special best friend gift, BFF bracelets likely come to mind almost immediately. This year, ditch the regular half heart bracelets that link together to say, "best friends," and opt for something super chic. These beaded bestie bracelets from Etsy are colorful, cute, and trendy AF. Plus, who doesn't love a good tassel?

2 Be Forever Entwined With These Braided Friendship Cuffs Friendship Cuff $120 Etsy For friends who are basically attached at the hip, you want bracelets that showcase exactly that. This braided cuff says that you and your bestie are entwined together forever. According to the listing, this particular style was made to look like the friendship bracelets you used to make at summer camp growing up — but unlike the string ones, this golden cuff was made to last forever.

3 Let Everyone Sea How Much You Love Your Bestie With These Manatee Bracelets Best Friends Manatee Bracelet Set $46 Etsy If you and your best friend love the traditional BFF bracelets that piece together, you'll love this style. Not only are manatees cute AF already, but when you match up your jewelry together, it looks like they're hugging. Now this is something you'd want to mana-see on your wrist!

4 You Go Together Like These Personalized Initial Necklaces Hands and Heart Personalized Enamel Necklace $29.10 Etsy If your bestie wears more necklaces than bracelets, then you might want to consider this personalized hand and heart necklace. You can customize it with your initials together. Plus, the hands holding the heart represents that you'll always be there protecting your bestie's heart.