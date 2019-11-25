What's more inviting than the aroma of donuts and freshly-brewed coffee in the morning? If you're a "but first, coffee" kind of person, there's probably nothing better than enjoying a cup of Joe when you wake up. You could break out your coffee maker, but now, your space can smell like Dunkin' all day, every day with the Homesick x Dunkin' candle collection.

Just in time for the holidays, Dunkin' and Homesick have created three limited-edition candles that are inspired by some of Dunkin's most popular menu items, according to the official press release. The candle scents are all things you love to experience on a run to your local Dunkin', like coffee, donuts, and holiday flavors.

Homesick is known for making the iconic state candles that are meant to remind you of your hometown. According to their website, Homesick creates candles that "tap into your sensory memory through nostalgic scents that can remind you of the place where you grew up." If you grew up with a Dunkin' in your hometown, you probably have a ton of memories grabbing coffee before class, or sharing a box of donuts with your besties. Dunkin' will always have a special place in your heart, and nothing screams nostalgia more than that.

The Dunkin' memories you've made — and all the ones to come — can easily be tapped into at home when you light up a Homesick x Dunkin' candle. The collection is available now, and includes: Original Blend Coffee, Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee, and Old Fashioned Donuts. If you're looking for a present for your coffee loving friend — or even something special to treat yourself to — you should snag one of these candles ASAP.

1. Original Blend Coffee Dunkin'® Original Blend Candle $29.95 | Homesick This candle gives off the delicious aroma of Dunkin's signature coffee blend. According to the description, it features top notes of espresso beans and cold brewed coffee with mid notes of caramel and vanilla extract. To finish off the scent, there are base notes of cocoa chips, sugar cane, and a splash of crème. If that description alone doesn't make you want to run out and order a Dunkin' coffee, I don't know what will.

2. Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee Dunkin'® Peppermint Mocha Candle $29.95 | Homesick In the spirit of the season, the collection includes this Peppermint Mocha candle. It has a festive holiday scent that'll make your home feel extra cozy. According to the description, the notes in this candle include: peppermint, dark chocolate, whipped cream, brewed espresso, mocha, vanilla extract, and espresso beans. The base notes are sugar cane and steamed milk. If this is your favorite seasonal drink, treating yourself to this candle is a no-brainer. Your home can smell exactly like a Peppermint Mocha while you curl up on the couch and have a holiday movie marathon.