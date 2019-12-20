The holidays bring with them plenty of opportunities for chilling out, marathoning entire seasons of your favorite TV series, eating sweets to your heart’s content, and yes… getting horny. I mean, it’s practically inevitable that after eight hours in your bed watching every sexy scene in Euphoria, you’re going to crave some action for yourself. You can always get the job done with a little self-love, but sometimes, it’s fun to include a partner in your fantasies as well. The best holiday sext for each zodiac sign will help you determine just how naughty you should get this holiday.

If you’re home with family, you might be away from your partner for a few weeks. Or, if you’re single, maybe you’ve revived a former fling with an ex who lives in your hometown. Whoever is jingling your bells this holiday season, it’s time to bless their life with a sexy text that’s perfectly timed to this month’s festivities. Even if you’re far away from each other IRL, you can still enjoy a little holiday fun.

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19)

"My parents are gone tonight for a holiday party. Let’s bang it out?"

An Aries partner isn’t one to mince words when they’re in the mood, or to mess around with a subtle text about their intentions. They’d rather you just cut to the chase and say you want them… right now. There’s no time like the present.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20)

"I’m taking you on a sleigh ride later tonight."

Your Taurean partner cares about the finer things in life, and they love being treated like the royalty they know they are. Light a few candles and turn on your favorite acoustic Christmas playlist — it’s about to go down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

“Down for some of these milk and cookies?”

This iconic line comes from Ariana Grande’s 2015 EP “Christmas & Chill” — which is also the ideal soundtrack for a holiday romp. Geminis live for a freaky text, so they won’t be alarmed when you send this without context.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

"Hey, so... holiday movies and chill?"

A Cancer is likely to favor a more subtle approach to sexting. They want to know there will be plenty of opportunity to cuddle and talk even after you hook up. Tempt them with their favorite sappy holiday movie.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

"The only gift I want this year is you. Naked. Wearing a Santa hat."

Leo just wants to know that you adore and worship them. A cheeky compliment about their body will let them know just how much they turn you on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

"Let’s play dirty Santa. You make the rules."

Virgo loves a pre-determined structure, so they’ll be thrilled that you’re letting them call the shots in bed next time you’re together. Of course, you can also feel free to bring a few directives of your own, as well.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

"Santa’s coming tonight, and with your help, so am I."

A Libra is a natural giver. They want to make their partner happy in all aspects of life, and this includes making sure they’re satisfied physically. Let your partner know that you can’t wait for them to get their hands on you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

"This night would be anything but silent if we were together."

Seductive Scorpios are adventurous lovers, so the hint that you’re down for some passionate love-making will have them wanting you immediately. You can then proceed to tell them exactly what you plan to do with them in bed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

"I’m totally naked under this ugly sweater."

Sagittarians love adventurous sex, and they also live for a good inside joke. Knowing you’re naked under those chunky layers will make them laugh and also get them excited to get you alone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

"Baby, it’s cold outside… come over here and get me hot."

A perfectly practical suggestion, and just subtle enough for responsible Capricorn to catch your drift. They’ll be over with a space heater in hand in five minutes flat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

"I’ve got an idea for how to use these strands of tinsel in the bedroom."

When it comes to creative antics, an Aquarian likes to get as weird as possible. Tell them about the ideas you’ve been dreaming up to make your sex life even hotter — Christmas tree decorations included.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20)

"I’m in a really giving mood this holiday season. Want me to come show you what I mean?"

Pisceans are both extremely sexual and super romantic, so they’ll be turned on by a sext that makes it clear you want to put them first. Tell them exactly how you plan to unwrap that present.

Next time you’re feeling the urge to do the jingle bell rock, let your partner in on the action with a flirty message. The holidays just got a whole lot brighter