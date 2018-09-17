Guys, the time has finally come. Heinz Mayochup is available in the United States, and you'll be able to purchase a bottle (or five) at your local grocery store when it stocks up on the goods. I repeat: HEINZ MAYOCHUP IS HAS BEEN RELEASED. Sound the alarms, make room in your fridge, and order some fries. After months of anticipating the condiment's U.S. debut, Heinz began distributing it on Monday, Sept. 17. The product will be fully rolled out by the end of the month — but thanks to the Heinz Mayochup food truck takeover, one lucky U.S. city will be able to try it first.

Since Heinz Mayochup will be rolling out through September, there is no nationwide release date for the condiment, per Heinz. As I previously mentioned, people will start seeing the product hit the shelves on Sept. 17 — but the release for each major store will depend on the retailer. With that being said, Heinz wants to treat one city to a Mayochup food truck takeover. That way, those living in the area won't have to wait for the beloved condiment to hit the shelves near them. According to a press release, the takeover will bring free samples of Heinz Mayochup to the city so those living there can get a first taste of the product. Heinz's food truck takeover will also provide everyone with fries, because people are gonna need to dip something into their Mayochup.

Courtesy of Heinz

However, Heinz won't be picking the lucky city it visits — you will. Starting on Sept. 17, you will have 48 hours to vote for the U.S. city you want Heinz to come to. In order to vote, visit Heinz's Twitter page and submit your city's name. If your area ends up winning, the Heinz Mayochup food truck takeover will come to your town. Then, you'll get to try Heinz Mayochup before it becomes totally available nationwide. Don't be too bummed if your city isn't chosen, though, because the condiment will hit the shelves in your area eventually.

Again, how stoked are you that Heinz Mayochup is finally available stateside? I can barely contain my excitement.

One person that might be even more excited than you is Nicole Kulwicki, the Director of Marketing for Heinz. She talked about the U.S. Mayochup rollout in a press release, and said,

After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer. We’re excited to officially welcome Heinz Mayochup sauce to the Heinz family of products, including ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce and our most recent addition, Heinz mayonnaise.

If you're planning on stocking up on Heinz Mayochup when it becomes available at a store near you in September, you're going to want to know a few more details about the release. Each 16.5-ounce bottle will be sold for a suggested retail price of $3.49, so put some cash aside. If you can't find it at the store, you can also try buying a bottle or two online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

What are you waiting for? Go vote for your city and cross your fingers that a store near you will stock up on Heinz Mayochup ASAP.