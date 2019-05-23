I am not ashamed to admit I am a hardcore Disney stan. I own just about every Disney movie and have seen them at least a dozen times each (except maybe Oliver & Company, but let's not go there). So, you can bet a I have a lot of feelings about these movies, especially Beauty and Beast, my all-time fave. While it makes sense that we all have the Disney love story you relate to most, it never occurred to me that one of the reasons this movie really resonates with me is how much I can identify with the love story — OK, not the Stockholm Syndrome parts, but the way the Belle and Beast's love story develops. This is especially clear when you take my zodiac sign into account. Let's just say there are some serious Virgo romance parallels there.

This all got me thinking: If there is a Disney love story that speaks to my zodiac sign, what movies will best represent the love stories of the astrological chart? Because there is definitely a Disney romance for everyone. So, with that in mind, here is the Disney romance that is likely to resonate most with you, based on your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): ‘Tangled’ Giphy Falling in love while on an epic adventure like Rapunzel and Eugene, yeah that's basically every Aries’ romantic dream come true. This is a sign that is rarely standing still because there is just too many exciting to new things to experience, and never enough time to do them all. And the thrill of danger, yeah, that's basically a love potion for Aries.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): ‘Aladdin’ Giphy Every Taurus gal can identify with Jasmine betting swept off her feet by Aladdin. A handsome prince with carpet who can give you the world, umm, yes please. But also, they need to be humble and honest, which is why Aladdin wins her heart only after he ditches the Prince Ali nonsense. Prince Ali eye roll is he. If ya know what I'm saying.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): ‘Tarzan’ Giphy Gemini is the most curious sign in the zodiac, so they need a partner who can mentally stimulate them and share the same passion for learning about all that life has to offer. So, when Jane and Tarzan meet and immediately have that same desire to learn everything about one another, Gemini can definitely relate.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22): ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Giphy Like Tiana at the beginning of The Princess and Frog, Cancer keeps their heart guarded because, honestly, they have better things to do the waste their time with a obvious playboy like Naveen. However, with enough time and effort on Neeven's part to prove himself worthy and ear her love, Cancer's heart opens up. Queue the happily ever after.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): ‘The AristoCats’ Giphy Leo requires a partner who can truly and openly appreciate them. So, O’Malley’s unguarded adoration of Duchess is basically the purr-fect way to win the heart of a Leo and is basically relationship goals for this sign.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22): ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Giphy Virgo can be critical and want to “fix” the person they are dating. While their intentions are good, it can scare people off. So, finding a partner who is open to change like the Beast is — eventually — is just how to sweep this sign off their feet. Also, he gives her a library… a library. Hot.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22): ‘Robin Hood’ Giphy Libra wants a partner who truly balances them and can also also be their best friend. So, Robin and Maid Marian’s obvious chemistry, plus forever-bestie energy, is pretty much the happy ending they dream of for themselves.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): ‘The Little Mermaid’ Giphy For Scorpio to be happy in a relationship, there has to be plenty of sexual chemistry and passion, which is why Ariel’s willingness to give up everything to pursue the object of her desire, Eric, really resonates for Scorpio. And let's be honest, of all the Disney movie couples, Ariel and Eric have the most sexual tension.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): ‘Pocahontas’ Giphy Even if Pocahontas’ best friend wasn’t a raccoon, this movie would be the most Sagittarius of all the Disney romances, ever. She is an independent spirit with a deep connection to nature, who is basically irresistible. When she loves, she loves hard, but she can also let go. Yep, that’s Sag all the way.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): ‘Mulan’ Giphy Does it get any more Capricorn than falling in love in the workplace over a shared ambition? Sure, your love story probably doesn’t happen on the battlefield fighting the huns, but hey, the corporate world can get pretty cutthroat sometimes, too, so having Li Shang of your own is Cap's idea of a fairytale ending.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18): ‘The Lion King’ Giphy For a sign like Aquarius who feels no real pressure to settle down, Simba and Nala’s long-game romance definitely hits close to home. Sure, they are meant to be and so they will be some day, but first comes self discovery, adventure, and saving the kingdom like the good humanitarians they are.