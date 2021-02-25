It's been over a year and a half since The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 ended. The series, which premiered in the spring for the first two seasons, shifted down the calendar to the summer for Season 3, premiering in June 2019. The plan had been for Season 4 to move even further, to fall 2020, perhaps to help Hulu anchor its fall season alongside the well-established spring one. But the coronavirus pandemic upended all that. Now, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 release date will be back where the show started, returning to the April release berth for 2021.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 is deep into Hulu's extension of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name. After Season 1's conclusion (which used up all the material in the book), the next two seasons chartered paths unknown, digging into the world of Gilead. Without material to adapt, Season 4 could go anywhere and follow the politically relevant stories of now.

However, in September of 2019, a month after Season 3 ended, Atwood released The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, set several years in the future. It confirmed the fate of multiple characters, including Aunt Lydia. Season 4 now has an endgame to aim toward and a future that dictates some of its ultimate choices. Here's what we know about the season so far:

'The Handmaid’s Tale' Season 4 Trailer The first teaser for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 was released in June 2020. At the time, due to the delay in filming, there was no new footage including in the video. But patience is a virtue (as Aunt Lydia would say), and finally, on Feb. 25, 2021, the first trailer with the first look at Season 4 arrived. The new season will run 10 episodes, with three arriving at once on the premiere date.

'The Handmaid’s Tale' Season 4 Release Date Hulu On Feb. 25, it was announced that The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

'The Handmaid’s Tale' Season 4 Cast Hulu The Handmaid's Tale's core cast remains the same going into Season 4. The series lead, Elisabeth Moss, plays June (once known as Offred and last known as Ofjospeh.) Her original family, the Waterfords, continue to be played by Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski, as Fred and Serena Joy, respectively. The rest of the cast is split between "those who escaped to Canada" and "those who remain in Gilead." The Gileadans are lead by Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, alongside Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine, who continues to rise in the Gilead ranks even as he works with June to undermine the regime. Madeline Brewer plays Janine, one of June's fellow Handmaids who has not yet escaped. Last season, the show also added Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence, June's new Commander who worked with her to push the revolution forward. As for those in Canada, that cast includes Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel as escaped Handmaids Moira and Emily, respectively, while O.T. Fagbenle plays June's husband, Luke. Amanda Brugel is the Martha who fled at the very end of Season 3, taking June's place in getting the captured children to safety. Sam Jaeger is Mark Tuello, a former U.S. operative working to bring down the Gilead regime by capturing Fred Waterford and later Serena Joy.