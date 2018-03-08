Are you sitting down? This is not a joke. I SAID: ARE. YOU. SITTING. DOWN? The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 trailer is here and it's an intense 42 seconds. I don't want it to take you off-guard and ruin your day or anything, so brace yourself. Season 1 was the most epic television journey of my lifetime (yes, even more than Breaking Bad. *Gasp!*), and now that Season 2 is coming around I can already feel the hairs on the back of my neck standing up. The series is tortuous to watch, but in such a seriously gripping and satisfying way. Not to get all millennial on you guys, but this show is "OMG, like, everything."

Though Season 1 was originally adapted from the novel written by Margaret Atwood, the series was met with such enthusiasm they went ahead and green-lit a second season. Cinemablend explains Atwood will be more heavily involved in the show as she and the writers need to create new content that picks up where the original book left off.

So far, all of our sneak-peeks into the upcoming season have left me on the edge of my little Ikea seat, and the latest trailer is no exception.

Take a deep breath, and then take a look.

I MEAN, COME ON.

The imagery is wild. There's fire, there's a noose, there are big scary cars, there's blood, there are lots and lots of women looking angry, and then there's actress Elizabeth Moss' voice exclaiming, "Seriously? What the actual F..."

MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY, OFFRED!

The Handmaid's Tale showrunner Bruce Miller spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what's to come in Season 2. He also talked about how closely he and the show's creators worked with Atwood to craft the new content and plot line. He said,

We [he and Atwood] had lots of discussions about what would happen to the characters after season one in small and big ways. We've been talking about it ever since the middle of season one. There are things Margaret thought about a lot because over the years, and that's one of the biggest questions she's been asked, is what happens next to these characters.

He added,

There's more collaboration for a couple of reasons; one is that we don't have a text that was written stating specifically what happens next (although we have a sense of some of the things that might happen next because of the "historical notes" section that takes place after the conclusion of the Offred story). So through that you get a little bit of a sense... We had a working relationship so we've been working much more closely and having those discussions for longer.

Because fans can't simply pick up the book to see what happens next, no one really knows what to expect. Miller suggested the characters' and handmaids' world would become much larger, saying, "... this is a big and interesting world and we shouldn't be afraid to follow it to places... the world can get a lot bigger."

If I may - no one knows what that means, but it's provocative.

A longer trailer was released in early 2018 to a chilling rendition of the song "Stop Children What's That Sound." Sometimes, I see it play in my brain when I close my eyes at night.

Between these two teasers and what I know about myself and how I handle intense commentary on social issues that are close to my heart, I predict my second season will be full of wine, anti-anxiety meds, and yelling at my boyfriend.

Honestly? I CAN'T WAIT!!!

