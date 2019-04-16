Of course everyone is super excited about the long-awaited return of Game of Thrones, but honestly, I was equally as excited about the return of Jonathan Van Ness' joke-a-second recap show Gay of Thrones. Van Ness has become much more of a household name over the past year thanks to the success of Queer Eye, but before that, he was already a beloved personality in the Game of Thrones fandom for his hilarious GoT recaps. Now, the Gay of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 recap is here to break down that big premiere and introduce some new Westerosi nicknames.

Spoiler alert: This post and the Gay of Thrones video obviously contain spoilers from the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere episode. For a while, it was a bit unclear whether Jonathan Van Ness would be able to continue his Gay of Thrones recap show for its final season or not. It was not until after he finished recapping Season 7 of Game of Thrones that Van Ness was cast on Queer Eye and grew to an entirely new level of fame. Jonathan starred in three full seasons of Queer Eye in the hiatus between Game of Thrones' seventh and eighth seasons, so fans did not know if he would be too busy to return to Gay of Thrones or not. But thankfully, Jonathan is back and ready to recap the final season of Game of Thrones.

For the Season 8 premiere, Jonathan Van Ness brought in comedian Bryan Safi to help break everything down — Safi is a regular guest in past seasons of Gay of Thrones. In the premiere video, Jonathan brings back the silly character nicknames that fans have come to know oh so well: Arya Stark is Baby Kill Bill, Daenerys Targaryen is Christina Aguilera, and Jaime Lannister is Brother D. And as a treat for the final season, Jonathan also introduced a new name for Cersei Lannister, formerly referred to as Blonde Cher and then Vintage Mia Farrow. Henceforth, she will be known as Evil No-Volume Carol Brady.

And the nicknames are only half the fun. Jonathan and Bryan poke fun at the show's uncreative names (a dragon named Drogon... really?) and compare Jon Snow's dragon ride to Caitlyn Jenner's driving. Check out the full new Gay of Thrones episode below:

Funny Or Die on YouTube

If you are just now being introduced to Gay of Thrones, then you will probably want to go back and watch all of the old episodes — they will also help you remember some important moments that might affect the final season of Game of Thrones, so it's a win-win. The recap series began with Season 3 of Game of Thrones, and you can watch all of the old videos on Funny or Die's Youtube playlist.

Sadly, there are only five episode of Game of Thrones left, which means we only have five more Gay of Thrones recaps to look forward to. Jonathan has had actors from the actual show sit on his salon chair before, so we might even get to see a major GoT star recap the show with him this season. New episodes of Gay of Thrones will be premiering each Tuesday on Funny or Die.