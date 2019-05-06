The final season of Game of Thrones is not only giving us one massive battle, but two. Last week, everyone in Winterfell stood up against the Night King's army of the undead, and now, they are about to go up against Cersei Lannister. The Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 promo promises that next week's major battle at King's Landing will be an epic one.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4. Although many fans were expecting the big battle against Cersei to be at the center of this week's latest episode, the new episode was really more focused on getting everyone in place and building up to the fight in next week's episode. The teaser promo for the upcoming episode does not reveal much, but we do see all of the main characters starring in silence at the battlefield. Drogon's screech in the final moment seems to be teasing that we will see Dany's last remaining dragon get vengeance for his fallen brother by attacking Euron Greyjoy.

More to come...