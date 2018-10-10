Is there anything more mystical than a full moon radiating its spooky glow throughout Halloween night? After all, a full moon is when werewolves transform into their beastly forms before ravaging anything that stands in their way. A full moon also supposedly causes strange and unexplainable behavior in animals and humans alike. Whether you're a believer in folklore or not, you can't deny that a full moon automatically makes things more haunting. There's a perceptible aura of magic surging through the air under such a lunation, and a lack of scientific explanation certainly can't change that. And, although we unfortunately won't get to experience such a cosmic coincidence on Oct. 31, 2018, the full moon in Taurus will affect Halloween in an ever so sneaky way.

Even though the full moon in Taurus will take place on Oct. 24, 2018, a whole week before Halloween, this celestial event is so spiritually powerful that its effects often linger for quite some time. According to astrology, the moon rules over your emotional body and your internal world. Changing zodiac signs every two days, we are continually being changed and affected by the moon. As the lunar cycle culminates its spiritual energy through the event of a full moon, we, too, are filled to the brim with vitality. While this surge of power can take you all the way to the top, it can also cause you to topple and spill. It all depends on your hard work and the energy you put out into the universe.

A Chance To Feel Safe And Rooted In The Earth

In astrology, Taurus rules over the second house of value, security, and finance. The most important thing to this fixed earth sign is forging a world of safety and comfort. Banishing all the white noise that complicates your emotional balance, this zodiac sign simplifies everything.

Under the gaze of this full moon, ask yourself whether or not you're tending to your foundation in life. Are you building a financial net of safety? Do you have a plan B and a plan C? Are you putting enough effort into grounding yourself? Under the full moon in Taurus, all the many ways you've been neglecting your security will come to light. However, perhaps this lunation will show you all the ways in which your hard work has been paying off. Enter Halloween with a more insightful appreciation for how the universe cradles you.

A Sensual Connection With The World Around You

There's no zodiac sign more deeply in-tune with all five of the human senses than Taurus. Through sight, sound, touch, smell, and taste, Taurus connects with the world on a very physical level. This zodiac sign is present in the moment and focused on the environment that surrounds them. This full moon will remind you to stop thinking so much, put your worries to rest, and feel gratified by all the many ways you can literally calm yourself down by reaching out to "feel".

Indulge in your favorite food, walk through a fragrant garden and smell every rose, ask your lover for a back massage, blast your favorite music through a loud speaker and allow your senses to be titillated. Let your sensuality flourish so that Halloween pulls you in deeper.

A Deeper Understanding Of Your Basic Needs

Our most essential and basic needs are often clouded by the nonsense of our thoughts. We concentrate on the arbitrary future instead of focusing on the only thing we are promised: The present moment. We overanalyze the past, something we no longer have any control over. In the process, we forget that many of our problems can be solved by simply taking stock of where we are right now. What does your body need? What does your soul need? What does your heart need? The world is filled to the brim with tangible beauty for you to interact with. By simply interacting with it, you can make yourself whole whenever you want to.

Under the Taurus full moon, you'll be granted a deeper perspective of what truly matters in this world. When you cut out all the complications, your needs are truly quite simple. On Halloween, you can satisfy them all.